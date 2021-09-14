Dying Light 2 release moves to February 2022

Dying Light 2 has been delayed, according to a development update from Techland.

Instead of releasing in December as planned, the game has been moved to February 4, 2022.

Announced back at E3 2018, it was initially supposed to launch in spring 2020.

According to the development team, the game needs more optimization and polishing before it can be released.

"The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line,” reads the announcement. “The game is currently complete, and we are playtesting it.

“It is by far the biggest and most ambitious project we have ever done. Unfortunately, we realized that for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to optimize and polish it.

“We are sorry to keep you all waiting for a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don’t want to compromise on this.”

That said, you won’t have to wait too much longer to get a look at how the game is progressing. Next month, both press and content creators will get their hands on the title via a series of preview events. So, each will be sharing their experience with the game at that time.

The team will also be sharing another update on the game later this month.

Set in 2036, follows Aiden's quest to find his sister in a hostile world full of Freakers. He was originally separated from his sister after the duo were subject to medical experimentation in their youth – a fire broke out and he managed to escape, but he's been filled with guilt about abandoning her ever since.

Dying Light 2 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.