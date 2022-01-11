Don't worry, Dying Light 2 won't take 500 hours to finish after all

In your opinion, how long is too long for a game? Whether it's simply finishing off the main story or getting that elusive Platinum trophy, how long are you willing to put into a game to see the completion percentage tick up to 100%? Is 500 hours too long? According to large swathes of the internet, yes. It is.

This conversation is on everyone's lips thanks to a misguided tweet from developer Techland the other day. It explained that Dying Light 2 will take 'at least 500 hours to complete' if you wanted to see everything the title had to offer (including various dialogue trees, different endings, all collectibles and so on).

20 hours : Time needed to complete the main story

: Time needed to complete the main story 80 hours : Time needed to finish main story and all side quests

: Time needed to finish main story and all side quests 500 hours: Time needed to max out the game with all side quests, endings, choices, checking everything on the map, finding every collectible, experiencing every dialogue choice.

In response to the backlash this seemingly innocuous tweet caused, Techland has issued yet another clarification. This time , the developer has noted that "Dying Light 2: Stay Human is designed for players with different gameplay styles and preferences to explore the world how they see fit," and has broken the completion times down even further. Here's how it looks now:

These numbers are revised from a previous tweet from the company that noted "a regular player should finish the story and side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don't worry!"

If you're excited about the game (whether or not you wanna pop about 20 days of your life into it), you may want to check out our 5 things you need to know video, explaining more about the game ahead of its release date on February 4, 2022. You can also check out the video above.