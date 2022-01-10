Dying Light 2 will take 'at least 500 hours' to complete, according to Techland

Are you looking forward to leaping from rooftop to rooftop and battering some zombies around the head with a big, heavy lead pipe in Dying Light 2? Reckon you could pull the fun of the game out for 20 days, solid? You might have to, if you want to complete the upcoming open world action title completely.

In a new tweet posted over the weekend, Techland has announced that it'll take around 500 hours to fully complete its upcoming survival sequel. That equates to just over 20 days of playing the game 24/7, if you were wondering.

"To fully complete Dying Light 2 Stay Human, you'll need at least 500 hours - almost as long as it would take to walk from Warsaw to Madrid!" the studio announced proudly in a tweet.

The stunt may have been a touch misguided, though; lots of replies to the tweet suggest that 500 hours is a big ask from players these days, with some users even tweeting to announce that they'll be cancelling their pre-orders.

In response to the people tweeting angrily about the reality of pumping 500 hours into a single-player game, Techland clarfied its initial statement, noting: "500 hours is related to maxing out the game - finishing all the quests, endings, and exploring every part of the world, but a regular player should finish the story and side quests and do quite a lot of exploring in less than 100 hours, so don't worry!"

If you're up for pumping that amount of time into the game when you're on the go, fret not; Dying Light 2 is coming to Nintendo Switch! If you'd rather play the game on PC, you can check out the system requirements here. If you want to read about the game's myriad delays ahead of its February 4 release date, hit that last link.

We promise it won't take you 500 hours to read.