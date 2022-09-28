If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Long live the king

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s next big patch is coming soon, with The Lion King’s Scar being introduced

The patch is set to arrive in the next three weeks.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
News by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Updated on
A player watches television with Mickey Mouse in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley is the simulation title from Gameloft that drops you into a world with fan-favourite Disney characters, and it’s proving to be quite the hit. After having spent some time with the game, I found myself to be pleasantly surprised by just how relaxing it all is.

Take a look at Disney Dreamlight Valley's gameplay overview.

I’ve never had a strong affection for Disney, but there’s something rather satisfying and wholesome about Disney Dreamlight Valley that sees me continually picking it up. That said, the Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter has recently shared a string of tweets about its next update, and it appears that big things are coming.

First things first, the next update for Disney Dreamlight Valley will introduce one character I do remember not being too fond of as a child, and that’s Scar from The Lion King. He’ll arrive as part of the first content update, alongside plenty of bug fixes.

As for the bug fixes, Disney Dreamlight Valley has listed out which issues they’ll be prioritising. These include ways to prevent loss of progress, sorting out any missing Founder’s Pack rewards, and addressing console crashes.

There’s also over 40 different fixes being dealt with in the patch, and these are focused on PS4 optimisations, lightning VFX, audio distortion on the Switch, quest bugs, and more.

For a game that hit Early Access just a couple of weeks ago, I’d say Disney Dreamlight Valley shows lots of promise. Not only is the game great fun as is, despite the frustration that some bugs have caused (like the previously awful drop rate for Dream Shards), but there’s still loads more to come. Eventually, we’ll even see Toy Story characters added to the game, as well as plenty more fan-favourites too!

Last, but not least, the final tweet in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s thread throws in a bonus announcement. The announcement being that photo mode is being improved, with new avatar poses being added. This is great news for me, who’s growing tired of taking selfies with critters and throwing the peace sign up now.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby.

