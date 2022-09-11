Disney Dreamlight Valley shrinks you down for a Toy Story realm coming this autumn

Disney Dreamlight Valley just launched, but the promise of new content is already on the horizon with the announcement of a Toy Story realm.

It's D23 at the moment, the Disney event that announces a big range of upcoming films, TV shows, merch, and games owned by the media conglomerate. Considering Disney Dreamlight Valley literally only launched this week it's a bit of a surprise that new content has already been announced, but either way, there's a Toy Story realm coming to the game this autumn.

A trailer was released showing off the realm in action, which unsurprisingly is set in a kids room, though doesn't appear to be Andy's room specifically, with your player character shrunk down to get a toy's perspective. The trailer revealed a couple of new outfits that your character will be able to wear, one an obviously Woody-themed cowperson outfit, the other themed Buzz that sort of looks like something you'd wear in your downtime at Space Command.

What you'll actually be doing in this new realm hasn't been revealed just yet, but generally spending time with a couple of toys has never done anyone any harm unless that toy is called Chucky.

Toy Story protagonists Woody and Buzz were already in the base game, but outside of the toy-themed realm they are literally toy-sized, making this new realm a fun way to hang out with the cowboy and space ranger without risk of stepping on them.

There were a number of other game announcements at D23 too, like Disney Illusion Island, a very Rayman Legends-looking co-op platformer that's coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch. Uncharted director Amy Hennig's next game was finally officially revealed too, which stars Captain America and Black Panther in a World War 2 setting, the latter being an earlier incarnation of the character and T'Challa's grandfather.