Disney Illusion Island is a lovely looking co-op platformer coming exclusively to Switch

During the D23 Expo yesterday, Disney announced the upcoming platformer Disney Illusion Island, and it is a lovely-looking game that resembles a Mickey cartoon.

Starring Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald Duck, the foursome have arrived on the islands of Monoth on a quest to recover three mystical books. Doing so will save the world from disaster.

Developed by Disney and Dlala Studios, this 1-4 player cooperative adventure platformer allows you to choose your favorite character and unlock special abilities as you perform platforming feats, solve puzzles, and participate in boss battles.

Your character can run, swim, swing, and jump through the various hand-drawn biomes, and along the way, you will meet interesting characters and find hidden secrets.

You can play solo or grab up to three friends to utilize unique skills such as Rope Drop, Leap Frog, and a heart gifting hug.

The game also features an orchestrated original score and authentic voice talents.

Disney Illusion Island is set for release in 2023.