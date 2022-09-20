Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to get cotton and fabric

Across Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll encounter an ever-increasing amount of materials and resources. Whether it be gemstones and iron ore, or items such as cotton and seaweed, you’ll need all of them sooner or later for various quests across the town.

It's so satisfying to build your new Disney-themed life from scratch, but you will need both knowledge and determination to find everything you need!

Take a look at the Disney Dreamlight Valley gameplay overview trailer to see what else to expect!

If you’re trying to advance your friendship with Anna, you’ll eventually need some fabric, too. This can only be made using cotton, but where in Dreamlight Valley can you acquire cotton? In this guide, we explain where to find cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley, and how to turn it into fabric.

Where do I get cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To be able to get your hands on any cotton, you’ll need to have unlocked Sunlit Plateau for 7,000 Dreamlight first.

Once unlocked, head to the area and get Goofy’s stall built. From the stall, you should then be able to buy cotton seeds, which cost 42 coins each. Get them planted, and 25 minutes later you’ll have lots of cotton ready to harvest!

Some stray cotton plants that you can harvest may be found at Sunlit Plateau when you first unlock the area, too.

How do I make fabric in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It’s as simple as taking your cotton to a nearby Crafting Station. Here, you’ll be able to turn five pieces of cotton into a single piece of fabric! You’ll need five of these for Anna’s quest, which means you should have 25 cotton stowed away for when you need it.

That’s all for sourcing cotton and fabric across Disney Dreamlight Valley. For more, take a look at how to upgrade your Royal Tools, and how to get new companions!