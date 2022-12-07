Disney Dreamlight Valley Stitch: How to start unlocking Stitch with the Wet Sock

Disney Dreamlight Valley is home to an array of vibrant characters, but none of them are quite as small, adorable, and weirdly charming as Stitch. Joining us for Christmas is no other than the strange, blue alien himself, but discovering his existence in the valley isn’t all that straight-forward.

Check out the Missions in Uncharted Space update trailer for Disney Dreamlight Valley here.

In fact, it starts with a wet sock. Not exactly the biggest indicator that a cheeky blue monster is going to be setting up camp, but stranger things have happened in Dreamlight Valley. Ohana means family, so here’s how to unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley (or at least begin to unlock him, anyway!) and expand your ever-growing list of friends.

How to unlock Stitch in Disney Dreamlight Valley

First things first, to unlock Stitch in Dreamlight Valley, you’ll need to head to Dazzle Beach and find the glistening wet sock that’s washed up there.

Picking up the wet sock starts the quest ‘The Mystery of the Stolen Socks’. Fortunately, figuring out who this sock belongs to is easy: they have ‘DD’ monogrammed into the lining, meaning they must belong to Donald Duck!

Return the wet sock to Donald.

Find Donald Duck, and return the wet sock to him. He’ll then explain why he owns socks despite never actually wearing them, and ask that you search his home for clues as to who stole his sock.

In Donald Duck’s home, there are five piles of trash for you to clear up.

Clear up the five piles of trash in Donald's house to find the Strange Device.

After doing the impromptu tidying, you’ll discover a Strange Device. Give the device to Donald, and he’ll then suggest that you look out for more wet socks and strange lights in the sky while you both figure out what’s going on.

This is actually all there is to the quest right now, but we suspect that more strange occurrences will happen in the coming days… and there are no doubts in our minds that rascal, Stitch, has something to do with it all.

We’ll update this space in the coming days as we learn more about Stitch’s extraterrestrial communications with Dreamlight Valley.

