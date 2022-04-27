Disney Dreamlight Valley is a life-sim adventure game coming to consoles and PC

Gameloft has announced Disney Dreamlight Valley, an upcoming free-to-play life-simulation adventure game.

In the game, you will create a personalized avatar and go on a journey with Disney and Pixar characters.

Arriving in the dream world of Dreamlight Valley, you will go on a quest to restore a once lovely village that has become desolate and is filled with of Night Thorns thanks to a mysterious event called The Forgetting.

During your quest, you will uncover why you were led to this world and explore the various realms based on classic Disney and Pixar worlds. You will also be helping iconic characters recover their lost memories.

In the game, you will meet and become friends with characters from Mickey and Friends to Disney’s The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, and Moana to Disney and Pixar’s Toy Story and more. You can expect individualized story arcs and the ability to engane in activities with some of the village’s inhabitants. These activities include creating a dish with the chef Remy from Disney and Pixar's Ratatouille inside your own village restaurant. You can also fish at a fishing hole with Goofy, and grow veggies from Wall-E's garden.

The game allows you to build a personalized village across multiple unique biomes, ranging from snowy mountains to meadows and beyond thanks to a mulittude of customization options for your avatars, homes, and villages. For those who like to dress up, you can expect an ever-evolving list of Disney-princess-inspired ballgowns, Mickey-adorned streetwear, Frozen-inspired antique kitchen designs, and more.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is set to release in 2023.

This summer, you can get in on the Early Access period by purchasing a Founder’s Pack or as a Xbox Game Pass member. During the Early Access phase, you will receive exclusive rewards to keep after the full game releases.

Early Access will be released across all supported platforms including PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch, PS5, PS4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S. PC and Mac versions will be released on Steam, Epic Games Store, Microsoft Store, and the Mac App Store.