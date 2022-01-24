When is YuGiOh Master Duel out on mobile?

If you’re wondering when YuGiOh Master Duel is out on mobile, you’re not alone.

Konami’s latest spin on the card-dueling series shadow dropped January 19 for console and PC, and while mobile was promised, it was conspicuous only by its absence.

When is YuGiOh Duel Masters out on mobile?

Konami said Master Duel is coming to mobile “very soon” in the tweet announcing the game’s release on console and PC. However, that was all it said. There was no specific release date. The website and trailer both show the Google Play and Apple App Store icons, though, so presumably we won’t have to wait long to learn more.

At the very least, there’s no question Master Duel will come to mobile – at some point. Mobile analyst firm Sensor Tower reported the card battler genre was the only mobile game genre to experience significant growth in 2021, especially in the U.S., and YuGiOh Duel Links led the pack, so to speak.

Duel Links generated nearly $120 million in revenue worldwide, and while Master Duel is generous with its Gems, the tutorial and daily quest Gems run out pretty quickly. The potential for money-making is just as strong with Master Duel as it was with Duel Links, and having it on mobile only makes sense.

Once YuGiOh Master Duel on mobile is finally out, you can transfer your save data to Android or iOS and link accounts to pick up where you left off. That’s good, since you won’t want to go through the arduous task of picking a starter deck and amassing new cards from secret packs all over again - especially since unlocking secret packs is completely random to begin with. If you’re new to the more recent changes in YuGiOh, check out our guide to pulling off Synchro Summons to give yourself a fighting chance.