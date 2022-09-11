Yakuza developer RGG Studio is hosting a livestream next week, but hasn't said what it will show

Sega has announced RGG Summit 2022, a livestream entirely focused on Yakuza developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio.

The stream will take place next week, September 14, at 11am BST/ 12pm CEST/ 6am EST, and is set to air on the official Sega Twitch channel. RGG Studio didn't mention any specifics about what we can expect during the livestream in the announcement tweet, it's probably pretty safe to say that Yakuza 8 will make some kind of appearance during the show.

Back in July we received our first look at Yakuza 8, which was mostly just a few screenshots. But based on said screenshots, we could see that it will be a direct sequel to Yakuza: Like A Dragon, with that game's protagonist Ichiban set to return. We do know that Yakuza should be staying as a turn-based RPG series, as the game's creator Toshihiro Nagoshi and producer Kazuki Hosokawa said as much after the success of Like A Dragon.

Though it should be noted that Nagoshi has since left RGG Studio, and has since gone on to form his one studio, Nagoshi Studio, at NetEase. The Yakuza creator recently said that he wants his net game to "be like a Tarantino film," which certainly sounds like he won't stray too far from the kind of games he likes to make.

A new Judgment game could be announced, but RGG Studio is working on another as-of-yet unannounced title, which it confirmed last year.

Next week is likely going to have a few announcements alongside whatever RGG Studio shows off. Tokyo Game Show kicks off September 15, which will likely have a few reveals. Konami has been teasing a new game from a "world-loved series," obviously leading fans to immediately speculate that it's the repeatedly leaked Silent Hill 2 remake, but we'll have to wait to find out if it even has a new Silent Hill game.