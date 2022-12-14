Far Cry 5, Mortal Shell, and Judgment are coming to PlayStation Plus this month

PlayStation has revealed the roster of new games that'll be added to its PS Plus line-up next week, and it’s packed full of tantalising titles to sink your teeth into this Christmas. So, what’s arriving on December 20?

Catch a gameplay trailer for Judgment, arriving on PS Plus this week, right here.

First things first, those with PS Plus Extra and Premium will be able to dive into three different Far Cry games: Far Cry 5, Far Cry New Dawn, and Far Cry Primal. Admittedly, not the best games in the series, but still well worth a go if Far Cry is your thing. Far Cry 5 is undoubtedly the highlight here, giving you the opportunity to take on cult leader, Joseph Seed, and liberate the community of Hope County, Montana.

Alongside those, WWE 2K22 will also arrive, letting you play solo or with friends as your favourite WWE superstars. This one won’t be arriving on December 20, but we can expect it to be added to the service sometime soon after.

Then, there’s also Mortal Shell, another RPG that’ll test your patience. It’s known for being brutal, ruthless, and clearly inspired by Dark Souls, but don’t let that put you off. This game is still unique from other Soulslike titles, with a mysterious story to accompany it.

Next up, we’re going to see two more Yakuza titles added to PS Plus: Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. Alongside them, and coming from the same team, Judgment will arrive. Judgment is a psychological thriller and adventure, placing you into the shoes of a shamed attorney turned private detective as he makes his way through an underground crime network.

PS Plus will also have Middle Earth: Shadow of Mordor and Middle Earth: Shadow of War added to the service. These two games, as you might’ve expected, will take you to Middle Earth. Surprise! In both of them, you’ll also be confronting the evil that is Sauron. Again, no surprise there.

You might already be thinking that this is a lot of games to consider, but there’s even more being added. Suitably, there’s something for just about everyone: The Pedestrian, Evil Genius 2, Adventure Time Pirates of the Enchiridion, Ben 10: Power Trip, Gigantosaurus The Game, Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire Ultimate Edition, Worms W.M.D, and The Escapists 2 will all also be added.

Last but not least, it’s time to talk about which PlayStation Classics will be coming to PS Plus Premium. So far, the selection of classic titles has been pretty poor, but it appears to be gradually expanding its selection of games. Players can expect to see Ridge Racer 2, Heavenly Sword, Oddworld: Abe’s Exodus, and Pinball Heroes in the classics catalogue.

That’s a dozen games arriving in time for the festive season, and while we’d love to see more classics than what’s already on offer, we can’t complain much this month. What do you think of this month's PS Plus selection? Let us know!