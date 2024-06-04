Yakuza is getting a T.V adaptation on Amazon this October

Like a Dragon: Yakuza has been announced as a new Amazon television adaptation of the hit SEGA action RPG. It'll release on the Amazon Prime video service on October 24 / 25, as a simultanious worldwide release.

This announcement came via X on the official RGG Studio and Amazon accounts. THe key art features the logo in distinct Yakuza style, as well as a shot of Kiyru with his trademark dragon tattoo. Kiyru is set to be played by Ryoma Takeuchi, an actor best known for his roles in Kamen Rider, although he's had a long-lasting career on Japanese TV.

According to the Amazon Prime Japan tweet announcement (translated via X's inbuilt translation tool), this series will be an adaptation of the Like a Dragon game, but with an original story. There are scarce few details about the game aside from these social media teases at this time.

The lead actor Ryoma Takeuchi stated the following in an official press release on the Amazon website, “I am truly honored to be given the opportunity to play the role of Kazuma Kiryu, a beloved character and the game series. I strongly felt that I was willing to put my life on the line. [The] audience will enjoy the show's human drama and conflict that unfolds around Kazuma Kiryu. Moreover, please take a look Kiryu's intense fighting scenes with the Dragon tattoo on his back.”

Are you excited for this upcoming drama? Are we firmly in the age of high-quality video game adaptations through these high quality shows? Let us know your thoughts below!