GUNMAN STYLE

Like a Dragon: Ishin combat trailer is full of swordplay, pistols, and plenty of kicking

Don't take time to aim, Sakamoto, just fan-the-hammer.
Stephany Nunneley-Jackson avatar
News by Stephany Nunneley-Jackson News Editor
Published on

SEGA and RGG Studio have released a combat trailer for February's action-adventure game Like a Dragon: Ishin.

Watch swordsman Sakamoto Ryoma defeat enemies with his samurai sword, trusty pistol, and new combat moves Gunman Style, Wild Dancer Style, Brawler Style and more.

Announced back in September during a Sony State of Play presentation, Like a Dragon: Ishin is a remake of a Yakuza spin-off title previously unavailable in western markets.

It takes place during the final years of the Edo period when the Tokugawa shogunate ended. In terms of story, it's set in the 1860s and finds Kyo plagued by widespread inequality. But one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice.

As Sakamoto Ryoma, you are out to avenge your father’s death, clear your name of murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will end the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan.

It is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S and will feature only Japanese voiceovers with English subtitles.

Tagged With
