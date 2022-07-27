PS Plus Essential lineup has reportedly leaked for August, and it's pretty good

It's that time of the month again, and the roster of free games coming to PS Plus in August has reportedly been leaked. This time, the lineup of free games is actually rather neat.

As per usual, Dealabs has leaked the lineup once more, after having posted the correct lineup of free titles for PS Plus ahead of Sony's official announcement each month.

If you've not seen it already, here's the trailer for Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remake!

According to Dealabs' leak, the roster of games is set to include Yakuza: Like a Dragon and Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remake for both PS4 and PS5, with Little Nightmares arriving on PS4 only.

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2 Remake launched in 2020 and was the fastest selling game in the series, and it went down a treat with the majority. With the remasters of Pro Skater 3+4 cancelled by Activison Blizzard, this is the biggest dose of Tony Hawk nostalgia you're going to get, and it'll (hopefully) be free on PS Plus for you to dive into.

Next on the lineup is Yakuza: Like a Dragon, the perfect title to pick up as you await the release of Yakuza 8. This title is the direct prequel to the upcoming Yakuza 8, so there's no better time than now to give it a go as we anticipate more news of what Yakuza 8 may entail.

That said, we did get a small glimpse at the first screenshots from the highly-anticipated RPG just last week!

Last, but not least, is Little Nightmares. This quaint indie is equal parts creepy and cute, and was followed by an exceptional sequel just last year — both made our list of best horror games of all time, if that isn't enough to persuade you to play.

Given Dealabs consistency with being correct, it is likely we'll see Sony confirm these titles soon, but this is still leaked information and could be set to change, if it's not altogether untrue. So, take this information with a pinch of salt, and we'll update once Sony makes its formal announcement.