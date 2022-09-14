If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Kazuma Kiryu's back

Like a Dragon 8 and Like a Dragon Gaiden announced for consoles and PC

Our hero's aged a bit it seems.
SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have announced Like a Dragon 8 and Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name for consoles and PC.

Announced just ahead of TGS 2022 in a livestream, Like a Dragon 8 will star Kazuma Kiryu and Yakuza: Like a Dragon’s Ichiban Kasuga.

Watch on YouTube

With the game's announcement, it seems the Yakuza title has been retired in the west, as the developers are opting to call the series by the same name as its Japanese counterpart.

Like a Dragon 8 will arrive in 2024 PC, Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Alongside the game, a spin-off for the series was announced as well.

Titled Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name, it will be made available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

Dragon Gaiden is set between the events of Yakuza 6 and the upcoming Like a Dragon 8. It tells the story from Kazuma Kiryu’s perspective, and will be around half the size of the other games in the series.

It is expected in 2023.

Watch on YouTube

And don't forget: there's also Like a Dragon: Ishin coming. It's a remake of Ryu ga Gotoku Ishin, a spin-off title previously not available in western markets.

You can expect it to land on PS4 and PS5 in February 2023.

