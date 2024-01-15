Need a massive new RPG on the go? Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth is Steam Deck verified

If, like us, you’re looking forward to the arrival of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth later this month, you’ll probably be glad to know that it’s already been verified for the Steam Deck.

Yep, that means you’ll be able to hop into RGG Studio’s latest work on the go from day one without having your experience of taking in Ichiban Kasuga’s tropical holiday suffer. That’s likely a good call, given how beefy the adventure offered by 2020’s Yakuza: Like a Dragon is, you’ll probably end up having to play Infinite Wealth pretty much anywhere you want to have a chance of finishing it before March.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

As announced via the game’s Steam page, SEGA’s latest work will be available on the Deck in verified fashion as soon as it arrives on January 26, meaning you’ll have a chance to delve into all manner of Hawaiian hijinks in a way that’ll allow nosy strangers to glimpse all the wacky stuff you’re getting up to.

Maybe, as SEGA teased in the announcement, these random strangers will get to see “Two larger-than-life heroes, Ichiban Kasuga and Kazuma Kiryu are brought together by the hand of fate, or perhaps something more sinister…” Or maybe they’ll get to observe you taking over Dondoko Island and turning the resort into the sort of thing that’d have the folks over at Butlin’s quaking in their boots.

🐉 Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth is STEAM DECK VERIFIED and available Jan 26th.



Experience one-of-a-kind combat with dynamic, fast-paced RPG battles on-the-go!@OnDeck #SteamDeck pic.twitter.com/BeLF8ajpD0 — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) January 12, 2024 Manage cookie settings To see this content please enable targeting cookies.

Then again, since this is a Yakuza/Like a Dragon game with more bizarre substories and funny little quirks than you can shake a stick at, some of which we touched on in our preview of it, they could well be wondering why you’re catching dodgy baddies Pokemon-style or cutting up traffic on a customised Segway instead.

Also, odds are there’ll be at least one person who looks over your shoulder and mutters something about being surprised that Kazuma Kiryu’s suddenly decided to become a six-shooter toting cowboy.

If you’re interested, you can snag some extra outfits, jobs, and bonuses to use in the game by pre-ordering it and by signing up to receive SEGA newsletters prior to February 2.

As January 26 inches closer, make sure to stay tuned and check out the array of cool Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth-related stuff we’ll be putting out in the run up to the game’s release.