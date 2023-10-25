Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth lets you live the beach life and manage your own island resort

A new look at Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth was shown today during the Xbox Third-Party Preview presentation, alongside additional information on the game.

The first look at what Ichiban has been up to was shown during the Xbox Games Showcase earlier this year. Today's look at the game showed Ichi managing his own resort on Dondoko Island.

Create and manage the resort of your dreams in Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

It also stars Kazuma Kiryu, the legendary yakuza introduced in the first Yakuza game, brought together with Ichiban Kasuga, first introduced in Like a Dragon.

In the game, Ichiban goes to Hawaii to look for his mother, but while there, a young woman tricks him, and Ichiban is thrown out on the beach stark naked. After that, he is arrested by the local police, and the one who saves him after his escape is Kazuma, who happens to be there as an undercover agent for a different matter.

Gameplay-wise, this time out, you can move before choosing your command, adjust the effect by distance, and change the direction of the attack, among others. Kazuma can also attack the enemy with action controls within a set time.

The jobs system will feature a few familiar ones from Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and you can unlock new jobs through activities in Hawaii. For jobs, abilities are unique with a more strategic aspect.

As you play the game and reach Chapter 6, you will unlock Dondoko Island through a side-story. It is independent from the main story, allowing you to play through it at leisure.

As with all Yakuza games, there will be plenty of minigames, one of which is called Crazy Delivery. Another is Sujimon Battle, where you collect enemies and battle them, and a dating app where you chat to find a match.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth releases on January 26 for PC, Ps4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.