Wuthering Waves Verify File Integrity error: What to do if you see this problem on the launcher

Wuthering Waves launched to a fairly rocky start in terms of performance issues, although that hasn't stopped plenty of the 30 million players who pre-registered their interest in the game from logging in to claim those sweet Day 1 rewards.

Several hotfix patches have already been released, and you might find that the game pauses for a quick update every time you open the launcher. Unfortunately, many players have found that the Verify File Integrity stage of the update stays stuck on 0.00%, preventing them from actually getting into the game.

What to do about the Verify File Integrity error in Wuthering Waves

There's good news and bad news if you're experiencing this error, because there's no player-side fix for this issue: you just have to wait for the Verify File Integrity stage to complete on the launcher.

However, the upside of this is that it seems like what's broken is the progress bar, meaning that the actual update is probably still progressing as it should be, you just can't see it.

For what it's worth, I experienced this issue today myself, with Verify File Integrity progress showing as 0% for a very long time. The bar eventually slowly advanced through 1-2% before making a huge leap to 98% and then very quickly completing the update, which altogether took about 20 minutes.

Update speeds will depend on a variety of factors, of course, including your hardware and internet speed, but players are reporting that today's hotfix taking 30-60 minutes to install is not all that unusual.

Though it can be tempting to close the WuWa launcher if it looks like the update is stuck, avoid doing this unless you're absolutely sure that nothing's happening, because it can reset the update progress.

If you're unsure if it's the progress bar or the update itself that's frozen, players on PC can open Task Manager to try to gauge if the launcher's memory usage looks appropriately high for an application that's currently installing an update.