Wuthering Waves Forgery Challenges: How to unlock, rewards

Wuthering Waves has offered jaded gacha RPG players a brand-new world to sink their teeth into, and while performance issues left a dampener on its opening weekend, that hasn’t stopped the game from topping mobile download charts across 100 regions. And, well, it’s easy to see why with fluid, challenging combat that offers a nice change of pace from Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail.

However, to make the most of that combat, or to make it less challenging altogether, you’ll want to make sure your team of Resonators is kitted out with upgraded weapons. For this, you’ll likely need Forgery Challenges to bag all the upgrade and ascension materials you need for your team’s arsenal, so here’s exactly how to unlock Forgery Challenges in Wuthering Waves.

How to unlock Forgery Challenges in Wuthering Waves

The ability to spend your hard-earned Waveplates on Forgery Challenges in Wuthering Waves is unlocked once you gain access to the Guidebook and reach Union Level 20. The Guidebook is your guide to every challenge and activity that will bag you some extra materials in WuWa, and is where you’ll often need to look when you’re not too sure what to go and do next.

You’ll gain access to the Guidebook early in your journey, but Forgery Challenges will only become accessible once you reach Union Level 20. You’ll also need to have completed Chapter 1 Huanglong I - Act III of the main story.

A whole range of challenges can be accessed via your Guidebook. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Once you meet those requirements, open your Guidebook up by accessing your main menu and selecting ‘Guidebook’. There are different tabs here all associated with different challenges that will, unsurprisingly, net you different materials upon completion. The one you’re looking for, which contains Forgery Challenges among many others, is the third tab down.

Here, you’ll be able to select from a range of different Forgery Challenges - from Flaming Remnants to Marigold Woods, and so forth - where you can acquire different weapon upgrade materials. You’ll also find Simulation Challenges that get you character upgrade materials, Boss Challenges that dish out ascension materials, and more, but they all cost a certain amount of Waveplates to complete.

Be sure to spend your Waveplates here whenever you can, and make the most of them before each daily reset. You can always use Crystal Solvents to restore 60 Waveplates in some instances, but we recommend saving these for leveling new characters and weapons you unlock.

For more on Wuthering Waves, take a look at how to cook and how to rest, as these are two things that'll help you out with your journey.