While you spend much of your time in Wuthering Waves questing, filling out your Data Bank, and battling it out with Tacet Discords, there come times when you’ll also need to pass some doing nothing. Fortunately, this is done by resting in WuWa.

Resting is explained to you early on in the game when you’re tasked with taking a break until 7AM to advance a main story quest, but just in case you missed it, we’ve explained exactly how to rest in Wuthering Waves below.

How to rest in Wuthering Waves

While how to rest in Wuthering Waves is explained to you once you reach the region of Jinzhou and catch up with everyone in the Academy, here’s a refresher on how to get some shut-eye, if you need it.

You’ll want to open up your main menu and select the small, circular dial in the bottom right-corner of your screen, as shown below.

Select this dial icon, and choose how long you want to rest for. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

You’ll then be taken to a menu in which you can choose what day and time to rest until. Choose the time you want to wake up, and after a short pause, you’ll wake up at that designated time. Simple as that!

