There are many keen explorers in Wuthering Waves. But those who have already completed most of the story content will likely want to spend their time farming five-star Echoes and other resources for their Resonators, as well as hunting down the remaining achievement trophies they’ve yet to get.

One of these that has a much vaguer description than other achievements is the ‘Do You Believe in Light?’ trophy. One of many Echo Collection achievements - with a reward of 20 Astrite - here’s how to get the ‘Do You Believe in Light?’ achievement trophy in Wuthering Waves.

How to get the ‘Do You Believe in Light’ achievement trophy in Wuthering Waves

Wuthering Waves’ ‘Do You Believe in Light?’ achievement is found under the Echo Collection trophies tab, and comes with a description of “What on earth is that twinkling thing…”.

This is rather vague, but if you’ve been paying attention to Tutorial Quests and other events in WuWa, you’ll know that Phantom Echoes exist. The short of it is that these are shiny Echoes. They don’t possess any special abilities, but simply have a shiny, new exterior for you to kit your Echoes out with and show off in co-op.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

This achievement unlocks once you absorb your first shiny Phantom Echo. We talk more about where to find these below, but it’s worth noting that at the time of writing, this achievement hasn’t unlocked for some players even though they have caught a shiny, Phantom Hoartoise Echo. I’m one of them, as you can glean from my screenshots in this guide.

Kuro Games is likely to implement a fix for this eventually, but in the meantime, here’s where to find and absorb some other Phantom Echoes across the map.

How to get shiny Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves

So, when it comes to collecting shiny Phantom Echoes in Wuthering Waves, you’d expect these to be random spawns. Well, that doesn’t quite appear to be the case right now; based on my own experiences and the experiences of other players on WuWa’s subreddit, there appears to be only a handful of Phantom Echoes available right now.

Two of these are Phantom Echoes you can find in the overworld - a Hoartoise and a Rocksteady Guardian - and there are another four boss Phantoms that can be acquired. The boss Phantoms sadly cannot be farmed, and are instead rewards from Simulation Training, Depths of Illusive Realm, or the Tower of Adversity.

Here’s how you can try to get your hands on each of them anyway, though bear in mind that while there does appear to be fixed spawn points for the overworld Phantom Echoes - these also don’t appear to be guaranteed spawn locations, and have been reported as cropping up elsewhere on the map instead.

Here's my shiny Hoartoise, who just looks a bit more Tortoise-like if anything. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Hoartoise

In my experience, this fella is found near the Bell-Borne Geochelone in Wuthering Waves, and is marked on the below map with the white star icon. If you start from the nearby Gorges of Spirits Resonance Beacon and then glide down to the south, you should see the Hoartoise on a small patch of land beside the lake.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

That said, other players on Reddit have found the Phantom Hoartoise in the lake between Violet Banyan and Thorny Passage.

Rocksteady Guardian

The Rocksteady Guardian Phantom Echo supposedly - according to another Reddit player - spawns just south of the Thundering Mephis boss arena, which I’ve marked on the below map with the white star icon.

Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

I’ve explored this area thoroughly and haven’t been able to find it myself, and given that the Hoartoise has two reported spawn points, this leads me to believe what I mentioned earlier; that while there are designated spawn locations for these shinies, they’re perhaps not guaranteed to be in the same place each day. Or even appear at all. This is something I hope we see clarification on from Kuro Games soon.

Boss Phantoms

Boss Phantoms are something you can acquire as rewards for completing endgame content in WuWa, rather than something you can farm for right now. There are four in total that you can get your hands on by doing the following.

Feilian Beringal: Available to claim from in the Adversity Exchange Store after collecting 1,200 Hazard Records in total.

Available to claim from in the Adversity Exchange Store after collecting 1,200 Hazard Records in total. Impermanence Heron: Clear Difficulty IV of the Depths of Illusive Realm, and then claim from the Illusive Store.

Clear Difficulty IV of the Depths of Illusive Realm, and then claim from the Illusive Store. Thundering Mephis: Available to claim from in the Simulation Training Store after collecting 2,500 Data Sets in total.

Available to claim from in the Simulation Training Store after collecting 2,500 Data Sets in total. Mourning Aix: Available to claim from in the Simulation Training Store after collecting 3,500 Data Sets in total.

Don't forget to redeem your rewards from the Simulation Trainig Store, Illusive Store, and Adversity Exchange Store. | Image credit: VG247/Kuro Games

Another note to add is that players have noticed that Phantom Echoes seem to have the incorrect stats. As a result, it’s generally being advised by fans to put off leveling these Echoes until a fix has been implemented. And in my opinion, as tempting as it is, you should probably put off leveling Echoes altogether until Kuro Games dishes out the 1.1 update for WuWa, which is improving Tacet Field drops and reducing the Shell Credits cost of leveling Echoes.

