V Rising salvage guide and how to get the Devourer

Once you can finally salvage in V Rising, you’ll finally get some use out of those items you don’t need and weapons you’ve grown out of. The trouble is, it takes a while before you actually can salvage anything. Once you’ve hit the right level, though, you've got a constant supply of basic crafting materials, no grinding required.

How do you salvage in V Rising?

Salvaging uses the Devourer, an item box with teeth that consumes your unwanted goods and kindly spits out raw materials in return, often in copious amounts. Getting the Devourer is a bit of a process, though.

You’ll need to be at least level 26 before the requisite boss, Lidia the Chaos Archer, unlocks at the Blood Altar. If you need some extra experience to hit that point, take a trip around the woods and clear out some bandit camps. You’ll get some extra crafting materials for your trouble, including Whetstones if you’re lucky.

Where to find Lidia the Chaos Archer

We found Lidia in Farbane Woods, roughly near the center, under the “DS” in the map label. The surrounding area is fairly narrow, but Lidia telegraphs her attacks to the point where you can get away well before they land.

Lidia alternates between firing three arrows that explode in a small area of effect on impact and firing shots that explode in a much broader area. The game marks where these will land with a large circle, so as long as you stay out of range, you’ll be fine.

She tends to remain facing in the same direction while attacking, so it’s a good chance to slip up and land a few hits of your own.

Typically after you attack a couple of times, Lidia vanishes, then reappears a few seconds later and uses a melee attack. The time between her reappearance and the attack is long enough where you can avoid it if you just keep moving.

How to use the Devourer in V Rising

The option to craft the Devourer unlocks as soon as you defeat Lidia and absorb her V Blood. Crafting it requires:

12 Planks 6 Copper Ingots

You’ll find the Devourer under the “Refinement” tab in the “Production” menu. Place it wherever you want, and interact with the chest to use it. From there, just drag whatever you want to recycle into the “input” section on the right, and you’ll see what the Devourer’s insides have in store for you in the “output” section.

