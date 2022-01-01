The Best Minecraft Seeds for 2022

Minecraft seeds are a numerical code which represent the foundations of your world. When creating a new Minecraft adventure, you can type in a seed to either control the type of world you spawn into, or perhaps just write some random digits and see what you get.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

No matter what kind of starting area you prefer, there’s bound to be a seed for you; there are craggy icebergs, lofty clifftops, sprawling villages. Some seeds will offer a challenge, others are ideal for new players. We’ve even got some gorgeous scenery, too.

You can also check out our lists of the best Minecraft mods and the best Minecraft skins!

How to use Minecraft seeds

The seeds we’ve got here for you are best used in the latest version of the Java client (1.16). You can use them in other versions or on console platforms, however you may not see the features we highlight.

To use a seed, simply select the option to create a new world and head into ‘more options’. Scroll down to the Seed field and then enter your seed value, which you can find examples of below. Type out your seed, making sure to include the minus symbol if there is one. And away you go!

Best Minecraft Seeds to play in 2022

Archipelago challenge - Seed: -376100066742686

Water, water, everywhere and not a drop to drink. That’s your challenge here, should you choose to accept it.

Whichever direction you choose, you’ll find either ocean or a small island as part of this huge archipelago. It’ll be a real challenge to not only survive here but use it as a base for adventure.

Don’t be too discouraged, though. Once you start dipping below the tides, there are several monuments to pillage.

Badlands village - Seed: 047516539007811

There is definitely gold in them there hills. The Badlands, once known as the Mesa, is brimming over in gold ore.

You can’t swing a cat without it digging out some shiny nuggets. With the extreme hills, there are plenty of great places to build and just nearby there’s a desert village.

A fantastic seed for mining!

Perfect starter - Seed: -192557461039094

This seed is an ideal starting area for a proper Minecraft adventure. Just north of the spawn is a village and north-west of that is a desert temple.

With these close to hand, you’ll have an easy time starting off a farm and storing items. Being so close to a forest full of mushrooms, food and building supplies are within reach.

Plus, you’ve got lots of tall hills if you want to craft some epic landmarks.

I hate sand - Seed: 012867540840309

A challenging seed, this one. You’ll spawn into a desert surrounded by more deserts and the odd savannah.

Every cardinal direction does hold a village or a temple though, so if you love exploring, this is the seed for you.

Sand everywhere, it’s irritating. Head due west for a little pocket flower forest appearing like an oasis.

Ice, Ice, Baby - Seed: 488612821391343

This land-locked seed doesn’t have a great deal of water, but there’s plenty of ice and snow.

Spawning literally on the edge of a forest, turning left and there’s ice as far as the eye can see.

Don’t let that put you off, as a farming village is within spitting distance with lots of flat land for a great home base.

Mushrooms - Seed: -6316420307748711466

Mushroom biomes are quite rare in Minecraft.

Not here though. Not only will you spawn directly into a mushroom biome, but the landmass is shaped like a doughnut with a lake in the middle. Of course, there aren’t many useable materials in reach, but it’s a nicely unique seed.

See if you can find an elusive Mooshroom.

Island village - Seed: -376042977865450385

Always great to spawn in the middle of a village. With this seed, you’ll appear in a village on an island.

The village is the only thing on this starting island, which makes for an idyllic setting. The sea spikes upwards with icebergs and in the distance a mushroom biome sprouts.

If you can get your hands on a silktouch pickaxe, why not craft a base from the ice?!

Welcome to my crib – Seed: -1895633766085719173

The first thing you see when you spawn into this seed is a mansion. These huge buildings are home to some of the nastiest enemies and the best treasures in Minecraft.

This mansion borders a village and extensive forest, too. Grab those weapons early, break into the massive house and start looting!

Are you afraid of the dark? – Seed: 8396563999314358008

Just a few paces away from the initial spawn is this monumental cave, perfect for crafty builders. As you can see, in front of the cave is a ruined nether portal which can be completed as soon as you have a diamond pickaxe.

Not far behind this cavernous mountain is a pillage outpost, too. So this seed gives you a little bit of everything.

The best Minecraft seeds Java Edition - PC

Weirdo Living in a Hole (1.13)

Seed: 1413498379

You know the saying living under a rock? The saying’s about this guy. His name is Bruce, he’s a librarian, and he lives in a villager house which, for some reason, is in a ravine. I once asked him if he thought Apex Legends is better than Fortnite and he told me he’d never heard of either them. Getting a house to spawn in a ravine is pretty rare, so if you want to evict him, no one will hold it against you.

Swampy Village (1.13)

Seed: 1869731787

The best thing about swamp spawns is how even a crappy four-by-four wooden hut will look amazing in them. What makes this spawn even better is the nearby village situated to the right. Sadly there isn’t a Greggs there so you’ll have to satisfy your hunger by eating brown swamp mush, or as they call it in the real world, McDonald’s.

The Snowpocalypse 1.13

Seed: -986625532

Post-Christmas blues got you down? If you’re over 30, the answer is ‘no’. If not, this seed is a wintery wonderland filled with creepers to sleighs, but only if you’ve got the jingle bells to face them head on. If you’re looking to suit up before the Christmassy carnage begins, there’s also a rather handy igloo full of outdated Christmas puns to loot.

It’s High Noon…

Seed: -676194426

There aren’t enough cowboy-themed builds in Minecraft. Sure there’s the pretty excellent Dustville paid map on Bedrock, but players tend to stick to modern or medieval themes when building. If you feel a bit anarchistic and want to go against the grain, this seed spawns you right next to some badlands that would be perfect for creating a blockier version of Rockstar’s cowboy simulator.

Jurassic in the Dark 1.12

Seed: -999595225643433963

Remember when everyone was excited about fossils? Me neither, but if you’re feeling the urge to become a palaeontologist, this seed spawns you right near a ravine. Carefully scale down said ravine and when you reach the darkened area you’ll spot yourself a pearly-white fossil. Just make sure you bring torches with you if you want to see what you’re doing.

Lonely Landscape 1.12

Seed: -7056348340120162299

File this one under ‘Island Retreat’. What makes this such a good pick is the size of the island - not too big that it ends up being just another clump of land, and not too small that all you can put on it is a piddly little dirt hut. Plus, having that many trees available is also pretty handy.

Ravishing Ravine 1.13

Seed: 2728538

How you finding Update Aquatic? Good, yeah? Cool. We’ve covered a few different aquatic seeds so far, but for the ultimate challenge, this seed puts all your skills to the test. Can you survive the (really, really) deep ravine and live to tell the tale? Will you succumb to the seemingly infinite darkness that consumes the depths? Probably, to be fair, but it’s still worth trying.

Lost in the Woods 1.12

Seed: 18371663

Now I'm the king of the swingers, oh, the jungle VIP. I've reached the top and had to stop because my food bar depleted and I starved. Sometimes starting against the odds, in this case, lost in an ample forest, brings its own kind of excitement. Crank up the difficulty, too, and you’ve got a recipe for a real challenge. Ohhhhh, oobee doo, I wanna murder you-hoo-hoo.

Ice-olated Island 1.13

Seed: 2047053153

Another island for you, but this time with a twist. It’s a nicely-sized island, sure, but surrounding it is a deathbed of icebergs. Not only is it rather striking, but the possibilities for what you could build are also endless. I’m pretty sure with enough ice blocks you could easily turn these ‘bergs into a surrounding wall. Try sailing a boat through that without it turning to splinters.

Titanic 2: Sink Harder (1.13)

Seed: -969446959

With this seed you’ll spawn on an island surrounded by icebergs. But don’t get too comfy up in here, because if you turn 180 degrees and dive into the water you’ll be treated to a shipwreck and the chance of loot. This seed is pretty much the sequel to Titanic you never knew you wanted.

Mansion Fight Club (1.12)

Seed: 1483524782

For those looking to get into a scrap the second they spawn, this seed dumps you in a world near a mansion. Trek through the jungle and you’ll find this wooden deathbed waiting for you on the other side. Just keep an eye out for the illagers (not a typo) running the place. And maybe arm yourself before you go in?

Don’t Look Down (1.12)

Seed: -1240247800

Want excitement mixed with a smattering of death from the off? Look no further. Turn from the spawn and you’ll find yourself a deep ravine. Not only that, but there’s also a broken mineshaft that hasn’t spawned in correctly. How you’ll get down to it is anyone’s guess, but hey, I just come up with the seeds, it’s your job to not die.

The Walking Dead (1.12)

Seed: -908740482700880945

I’ve never understood why zombies burn in the sun. Isn’t that vampires? Anyway, make sure to set the in-game time to night time (“/Time Set 12000”) when you load in, otherwise, this zombie village will be a ghost town thanks to Minecraft’s ‘mobs burn in sunlight’ rule. Also be sure to press ‘F’ to pay your respects to the villagers who lost their lives bringing you this seed, you absolute monster.

The best Minecraft seeds Console Edition – Xbox 360, Xbox One, PS3, PS4, Wii U, Switch

OP Spawn – World Size Classic

Seed: 3068013306078013531

Sometimes loading up a new world can be boring. You know you need wood, then sheep for a bed, then more wood, then cobblestone. The game doesn’t start until you’re really ready. If you just cannot be bothered to wait, feel free to use this seed to bypass the usual safety of the first-day setup by looting up the village to the east before venturing west to the woodland mansion and dying, probably.

Stop with the Weird Spawns – World Size Large

Seed: -1790859042

Had enough of weird spawns yet? How about something a little more dangerous? This seed drops you right on top of a woodland mansion with nothing to fight off the oncoming illagers. But how do you beat these fearsome foes? No idea. I’d run in the opposite direction if I’m being honest. Maybe you could try poking them to death? Or if you just want them to leave you alone, try asking them if they’re happy with their current energy supplier. That always seems to work in real life.

3 Mansions, 3 Temples, 4 Villages

Seed: -455058235

World Size: Classic

Biome Scale: Large

Find Balanced: Un-Ticked

By setting the world size to classic, you can really break the game in brilliant ways, which we just had to do, obviously. This seed contains three mansions (with loot), three temples (also with loot), and a ridiculous four villages – all within walking distance of one another. If you fancy keeping a world for farming Trophies or Achievements, this is the one.

4 Villages, 2 Sand Temples Near Spawn

Seed: -2520503728690039594

World size: Large

If the classic world size isn’t to your liking, read on. While this seed doesn’t contain a game-breaking amount of loot, four villages and two sand temples – all within walking distance – aren’t anything to turn your nose up at. Plus, once you’ve looted up you’ve still got the rest of the world to explore or build in. This is a solid survival spawn without feeling like you’ve cheated. Well, too much anyway.

Open Skeletons Spawner

Seed: 6964660565509206388

World Size: Classic

Biome Scale: Small

Find Balanced: Ticked

Skeletons, right? How many times have they killed you? You’re just strolling through a cave, minding your own business, then a skeleton pops you in the head (and then your loot all falls into lava, because of course it does!). Ah. If you’d like to turn the tables somewhat, at the Northern area of the map is a square hole filled with sand. Dig up the sand to reveal a spawner, then watch as the skeletons start spawning and instantly burn in the sunlight. Revenge is sweet, eh?

Villages… Everywhere!

Seed: -5680467420648456170

World Size: Classic

Have you ever found yourself walking for what feels like hours hoping, praying, you’ll stumble across a village? Your problem is now solved. You’ll spawn near a village, but wait, what’s that in the distance? Why, it’s another village. There’s also an igloo nearby along with a few different biomes to explore. You’ll never go hungry again.

6 Villages, Stronghold in Centre

Seed: -6018727096908528292

World Size: Classic

Biome Scale: Large

Find Balanced: Un-Ticked

For the people who thought four villages were a lot, here’s a seed with six. Again, there’s a tonne of loot to be pillaged to get you up and running, and not only that, if you head to the rough centre of the map and dig straight down you’ll happen across a Stronghold. Is this another seed to add to your Trophy and Achievement-hunting list? Quite possibly.

All the Loot You Could Ever Need

Seed: -5466286504962712638

Sometimes it’s okay to cheat. If it wasn’t, then what’s the point in having seeds? With this one you’ll find a rather obscene three jungle mansions as well as three different villages and a sand temple. Just be sure to set the world size to small else the game will spread everything out too far, and that’s no fun.

Temple Times

Seed: -5666551529492867

If you're looking for a leg up when you start, this Minecraft seed puts you right near a village and a water temple so you can loot until your heart is content.

Double the Ocean Monuments

Seed: -315988387620969

Let’s dive right into this one. Ocean Monuments are a dime a dozen these days, but what about two in the same vicinity? You’ll still need the usual underwater gear and potions, of course, but as a source of prismarine and sea lanterns, this seed has everything you could possibly desire for a decent underwater build.

The Frozen Wastes

Seed: -3342585584230766181

Spawning in a frozen biome is always a pain. The food’s normally dusted with frost so you can’t mine it and your only chance for survival is poking animals to death so they drop their precious meatsacks. But with this seed, that all changes. Not only is there a village with a mineable food supply, there’s also an igloo within walking distance which houses a zombie villager – a super useful way to complete the Zombie Doctor achievement.

Isolated Island

Seed: 8187532624477425642

When you tire of putting up with other people and want to live the quiet life, this seed spawns you on an island away from it all. Sail on the vast water - should you get lonely and decide to reintegrate into society, there’s a nearby mansion full of people ready to shout at you for the slightest thing. It’s kind of like Twitter in that respect.

The best Minecraft seeds Bedrock Edition – Mobile, Xbox One, Switch, Windows 10

Everything Is FINE!

Seed: -213506630

This seed is fine. It’s fine. You spawn near a village. It’s fine! Yeah, okay, that’s kind of average-sounding, but! How many times can you say you’ve spawned on a roof? Presumably the player had one too many swift potions and this world starts the day after the night before. And what’s with all those cats? Did you steal cats while intoxicated? You’re a terrible person.

That’s Not How It Works

Seed: -2064980256

In more that’s not where you should spawn, this time it’s in a hole. But not just any hole, this hole is deep underground right next to an abandoned mineshaft. This may seem fun, but given how dark everything is, you’re going to need to loot up fast lest this land swallow you whole, as it has so many others…

The Walking Dead Season 3

Seed: -1390447308

As with the previous two seasons, set that time of day to night to avoid crispy zomzoms. This may be the third entry in the super-rare zombie village series, but this one has a twist: it’s near a mushroom biome. Right next to it. Are the mushrooms the source of the outbreak? Mushrooms are fungi after all. What if a form of the cordyceps brain infection has reached Minecraft? Find out what happens next time on VG24/7’s The Walking Dead.

Three Villages Fused Together

Seed: 1526565007

What happens when you smush three villages together? Nothing, because this should never happen. And yet, here we are. A plains, desert, and zombie plains village all existing in harmony with one another. It’s beautiful, isn’t it? To find this oddity, just do a 180 from the spawn and follow the edge of the mesa biome forwards while keeping an eye on the right.

For People too Lazy to Look for a Stronghold

Seed: 1136635559

We’ve all been there. You want to search for something but the idea of having to walk is too much effort. In the UK we call that ‘Summertime’. So if you’re looking for a stronghold without having to do the grunt work, this seed’s for you. Load it up and you’ll spawn in a ravine. Look down slightly and you’ll see some mossy stone. Inside is your stronghold.

Ludicrous Landmass

Seed: 825217104

This seed is what happens when two worlds collide to create something strangely cool. It’s a village, but it appears to have spawned in the wrong place, resulting in a unique mountain village. What’s even more surprising is how natural this all looks. Houses are still accessible and there’s a rather fetching set of crops which blend in effortlessly to the surrounding hill.

A Dungeon, But Underwater

Seed: -1166728700

Here’s the thing: if you have a seaside village, chances are you’re going to get a lot of flooding. That’s what happened here. If you dig down through the well you’ll find an underground dungeon. The catch, though, is this dungeon is completely flooded. While that sounds bad, with the right enchantments and potions this could be a great deep-sea loot hunt.

The Walking Dead Season 2

Seed: 3259165

We’ve already got a zombie village for the Java Edition but not for everything else. With this seed you’ll be able to experience the horror of a zombie village, only this time in the Bedrock editions. The same rules apply as the last: set the time of day to night otherwise these brain-guzzling villagers will burn up before you reach them.

The World’s Biggest Village

Seed: 1388582293

There’s an image online of a map with a hundred villages sprinkled together. This image is not entirely accurate (cough – clickbait – cough) and is clearly mods at work. That said, it is possible to have a smaller number of villages spawn right next to each other, which in turn forms a city. The chances are slim, but we managed to find a legit, working seed with its own mini-city. Behold!

Shipwreck on Land

Seed: -244885508

With the update aquatic out for Bedrock, what better way to test it all than by visiting a shipwreck in the desert (this also doubles up as the perfect example of irony). Why is there a ship in the desert? No idea, but shipwrecks have loot, so it’s definitely worth exploring. And you won’t even need any underwater potions to search it which is always a plus.

Broken Shaft

Seed: 401598415

Due to the procedural generation of Minecraft, sometimes things break. This seed is, thankfully, when things break in the right way. A short jog from the spawn point is a mineshaft that appears to have broken free from its underground shackles in a bid for freedom, leaving exposed loot and a wealth of unknown prizes to be discovered.

Balanced Survival Spawn

Seed: 1739530041

If you’re after a strong start, you’re in luck. Not only is there a village spawn nearby, there’s also a blacksmith, complete with three diamonds. It’s not a game-breaking amount admittedly, but this seed is more about starting a survival world without needing to cheat or become god-like. Three diamonds is the perfect amount to start you off on any new adventure.

Deep Sea Diving

Seed: 2104241268

More underwater update aquatic antics for you. This time we’ll be taking a moment to appreciate just how beautiful Minecraft can be when it all comes together. Who’d have thought those murky depths would someday be turned into something so eye-grabbing? Oh, and there’s a shipwreck and underwater ruins nearby for all the deep-sea loot hunters out there.

Easy Stronghold

Seed: -200889213

This Minecraft seed, suggested by commenter SandyShores, borders onto three different biomes: a desert, a grassy plane, and a savanna. Head straight to the desert section of the nearby village and break through the bottom of the well and you will find yourself in a stronghold straight away.