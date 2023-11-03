Like its predecessors, the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophy list promises to make a satisfying addition to your PlayStation Platinum collection: it doesn't make any ridiculous demands of you, instead encouraging you to just explore the game fully and enjoy everything it has to offer. And since web-swinging around the newly expanded New York City map is a genuine joy, adding another Platinum to your accolades isn't a distant dream.

Before we continue, I will just remind you that this complete trophy list for Spider-Man 2 does include details of hidden trophies, including those whose names and descriptions allude to story beats and mission objectives which you're meant to uncover as you progress through the game. Therefore, consider this your spoiler warning.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophy list

Since Spider-Man 2 is currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive, we're able to exclusively talk about PSN Trophies in relation to this game, rather than the more generic "achivements". Given the likelihood of a PC port somewhere in the future those may well come later, but for now, the benchmark of your Spider-Man 2 success is the game's Platinum trophy.

Including said Platinum, there are a total of 42 trophies to unlock in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 of which are hidden:

Trophy Name Grade Description Hidden? Dedicated Platinum Collect all Trophies No Superior Gold 100% complete all districts No Heal the World Gold Finish the main story No To the Max Silver Purchase all Gadget upgrades No Kitted Out Silver Purchase all available suits No Behind the Masks Silver Complete "Grand Finale" Yes Amazing Silver Reach max level No Data Collector Silver Complete "Target Identified" Yes Crimson Hour Silver Complete "It Was Meant For Me" Yes Exterminator Silver Complete all Symbiote Nests Yes Grains of Sand Silver Piece together broken memories Yes Leave Us Alone Silver Complete "Don't Be Scared" Yes The Great Hunt Silver Complete "Anything Can Be Broken" Yes Seek and Destroy Silver Complete all Hunter Bases Yes Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man Silver Complete all FNSM requests No Medicine Silver Complete "It Chose You" Yes Surge Silver Use Symbiote Powers 25 times during Symbiote Surge Yes Foundational Silver Complete all EMF Experiments No Evolved Silver Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities No Armed and Dangerous Silver Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities No Another Way Bronze Complete "No Escape" Yes Fully Loaded Bronze Purchase all of Spider-Man's Suit Tech upgrades No Brooklyn Pride Bronze Complete "A Gift" No My Community Bronze Complete "Hard Bop" No I Quit Bronze Complete "This Isn't You" Yes Funky Wireless Protocols Bronze Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots' origin No Stylish Bronze Equip a suit style No Slack Line Bronze Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line No Hang Ten Bronze Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground No Overdrive Bronze As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously Yes Home Run! Bronze Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium No Just Let Go Bronze As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together No You Know What to Do Bronze As Peter, visit Aunt May's grave No Soar Bronze Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria. (Wind Tunnels are okay!) No Splat Bronze Attempt and fail a trick before "landing" on the ground No A New Adventure Bronze Help Howard No Resourceful Bronze Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts No Co-Signing Bronze Complete all Tech Stashes No You're Gonna Need Help Bronze Complete "Surface Tension" Yes New York, New York Bronze Complete all Photo Ops No Antidote Bronze Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status Yes A New Suit Bronze Acquire the Black Suit Yes

As you can see, we've put some guides together to help you figure out how to unlock some of the more obscure trophies in this game, so click on the links in the table if you're having trouble with any of those.

