Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Trophy list: Every trophy you'll need to earn the Platinum
Web-swing and wing-glide your way to another lovely PlayStation Platinum.
Like its predecessors, the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophy list promises to make a satisfying addition to your PlayStation Platinum collection: it doesn't make any ridiculous demands of you, instead encouraging you to just explore the game fully and enjoy everything it has to offer. And since web-swinging around the newly expanded New York City map is a genuine joy, adding another Platinum to your accolades isn't a distant dream.
Before we continue, I will just remind you that this complete trophy list for Spider-Man 2 does include details of hidden trophies, including those whose names and descriptions allude to story beats and mission objectives which you're meant to uncover as you progress through the game. Therefore, consider this your spoiler warning.
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 trophy list
Since Spider-Man 2 is currently a PlayStation 5 exclusive, we're able to exclusively talk about PSN Trophies in relation to this game, rather than the more generic "achivements". Given the likelihood of a PC port somewhere in the future those may well come later, but for now, the benchmark of your Spider-Man 2 success is the game's Platinum trophy.
Including said Platinum, there are a total of 42 trophies to unlock in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 16 of which are hidden:
|Trophy Name
|Grade
|Description
|Hidden?
|Dedicated
|Platinum
|Collect all Trophies
|No
|Superior
|Gold
|100% complete all districts
|No
|Heal the World
|Gold
|Finish the main story
|No
|To the Max
|Silver
|Purchase all Gadget upgrades
|No
|Kitted Out
|Silver
|Purchase all available suits
|No
|Behind the Masks
|Silver
|Complete "Grand Finale"
|Yes
|Amazing
|Silver
|Reach max level
|No
|Data Collector
|Silver
|Complete "Target Identified"
|Yes
|Crimson Hour
|Silver
|Complete "It Was Meant For Me"
|Yes
|Exterminator
|Silver
|Complete all Symbiote Nests
|Yes
|Grains of Sand
|Silver
|Piece together broken memories
|Yes
|Leave Us Alone
|Silver
|Complete "Don't Be Scared"
|Yes
|The Great Hunt
|Silver
|Complete "Anything Can Be Broken"
|Yes
|Seek and Destroy
|Silver
|Complete all Hunter Bases
|Yes
|Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
|Silver
|Complete all FNSM requests
|No
|Medicine
|Silver
|Complete "It Chose You"
|Yes
|Surge
|Silver
|Use Symbiote Powers 25 times during Symbiote Surge
|Yes
|Foundational
|Silver
|Complete all EMF Experiments
|No
|Evolved
|Silver
|Defeat 100 enemies with Evolved Venom abilities
|No
|Armed and Dangerous
|Silver
|Defeat 100 enemies with Spider Arm abilities
|No
|Another Way
|Bronze
|Complete "No Escape"
|Yes
|Fully Loaded
|Bronze
|Purchase all of Spider-Man's Suit Tech upgrades
|No
|Brooklyn Pride
|Bronze
|Complete "A Gift"
|No
|My Community
|Bronze
|Complete "Hard Bop"
|No
|I Quit
|Bronze
|Complete "This Isn't You"
|Yes
|Funky Wireless Protocols
|Bronze
|Solve the mystery of the Spider-Bots' origin
|No
|Stylish
|Bronze
|Equip a suit style
|No
|Slack Line
|Bronze
|Stealth takedown 25 enemies in stealth from the Web Line
|No
|Hang Ten
|Bronze
|Perform 30 Air Tricks in a row without touching the ground
|No
|Overdrive
|Bronze
|As Miles, use Reverse Flux to pull 6 or more enemies together simultaneously
|Yes
|Home Run!
|Bronze
|Round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium
|No
|Just Let Go
|Bronze
|As Miles, find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together
|No
|You Know What to Do
|Bronze
|As Peter, visit Aunt May's grave
|No
|Soar
|Bronze
|Using only your Web Wings, glide from the Financial District to Astoria. (Wind Tunnels are okay!)
|No
|Splat
|Bronze
|Attempt and fail a trick before "landing" on the ground
|No
|A New Adventure
|Bronze
|Help Howard
|No
|Resourceful
|Bronze
|Collect a total of 10,000 Tech Parts
|No
|Co-Signing
|Bronze
|Complete all Tech Stashes
|No
|You're Gonna Need Help
|Bronze
|Complete "Surface Tension"
|Yes
|New York, New York
|Bronze
|Complete all Photo Ops
|No
|Antidote
|Bronze
|Defeat a Symbiote that is under the effect of Anti-Venom status
|Yes
|A New Suit
|Bronze
|Acquire the Black Suit
|Yes
As you can see, we've put some guides together to help you figure out how to unlock some of the more obscure trophies in this game, so click on the links in the table if you're having trouble with any of those.
If you're a big fan of Spider-Man 2 and comprehensive lists, I have good news for you! In addition to this list of trophies, we've also got a Spider-Man 2 full mission list for you to enjoy, as well as a guide on how to unlock every suit in Spider-Man 2.