Whether you want a rough idea of how long it'll take you to play a game or are just wondering how far through the story you actually are, nothing beats a good mission list. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 weaves together so many main story missions, side stories, and open world activities that it can be hard to keep track of them all in your head.

If you're looking for a comprehensive list of missions in Spider-Man 2, look no further, since we've laid them all out below, split up into categories. However, before you read on, I must remind you to beware spoilers from here on in.

Spider-Man 2 mission list

Spider-Man 2 main story missions

Spider-Man 2's main story consists of 32 missions:

Surface Tension One Thing at a Time Show Me New York Suit Is Sandy Roll Like We Used To Not On My Watch Amends Healing the World Bad Guys on the Block Make Your Own Choices Master Illusionist A Second Chance Science Buddy Hunt to Live, Live to Hunt Funky Good Men The Flames Have Been Lit Stay Positive Wings of My Own New Threads It Chose You Wake Up I'm the Hero Here No Escape Anything Can Be Broken Don't Be Scared Trouble with Harry This Isn't You Set Things Right It's All Connected Finally Free Together

These missions vary considerably in their individual length. If you just stick to the main missions of Spider-Man 2 and don't go into any side activities, it'll take you around 15 hours to play through the story.

However, I'd caution that not only do you miss much of the appeal of the game's open world New York City this way; but you'll struggle to level up your character, tech, and abilities if you don't regularly do side activities to collect XP and materials.

Which leads us neatly onto the subject of side missions…

Spider-Man 2 has a few secondary plot threads you can dig into or not as you like, although to sweeten the deal, completing them can net you some rare upgrade materials and sweet new suits you can't unlock otherwise.

The side missions are split between the player characters, with Miles getting a few more than Peter, but Peter arguably having the most story-critical ones.

The four side story threads in the game are as follows:

FNSM App missions

Find Grandpa (Miles) Rooftop Fireworks (Miles) Photo Help (Peter) Howard (Peter) Graffiti Trouble (Miles) Monster in Queens (Peter or Miles)

The Flame missions (Peter)

Where Have You Been? Everything Burns I Knew You Had It In You It Was Meant for Me

Brooklyn Visions missions (Miles)

BV Club Fair Senior Prank Homecoming Lights, Camera, Action A Gift

Cultural Museum missions (Miles)

Bebop Hard Bop

Completing the main story plus all side missions ought to take you around 21 hours, but that's if you ignore most of the incidental activities you'll encounter in the open world.

Some further side missions become available at specific points to introduce you to open world activities of a certain type, or to provide a finale once you've completed those missions:

Spider-Spy? (Spider-Bot opener - Peter)

Remember (Marko's Memories finale - Peter or Miles)

Room for the Future (Prowler Stash finale - Miles)

Grand Finale (Mysterium finale - Miles)

The Message (Spider-Bot finale - Peter or Miles)

Speaking of which…

Spider-Man 2 open world activities

Spider-Man 2's open world contains a number of shorter side-activities that feed into the main story but can generally be completed as and when you come to them. Most of these have to be unlocked by reaching a certain beat in the main story first, after which point they'll pop up on the map once you've explored the relevant area.

Photo Ops (23, Peter or Miles)

Spider-Bots (41, Peter or Miles)

Marko's Memories (14, Peter or Miles)

Prowler Stashes (8, Miles)

EMF Experiments (9, Peter)

Mysteriums (10, Miles)

Hunter Blinds (11, Peter or Miles)

Hunter Bases (4, Peter or Miles)

Unidentified Targets (8, Peter or Miles)

Symbiote Nests (10, Peter or Miles)

You'll also encounter random crimes, which spawn as you traverse the map, and tech stashes which you can open for a helpful injection of extra upgrade materials.

If you decide to check off absolutely everything listed above, expect to spend about 25 hours with the game. (Credit to HowLongToBeat.com for polling these numbers!)

If you're after some specific Spider-Man 2 mission advice, check out our guides to retrieving the key and code in Good Men and going on all the rides at Coney Island in A Second Chance.