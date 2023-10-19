Spider-Man 2 Coney Island: Should you go on all the rides?

During your Marvel's Spider-Man 2 adventure, you'll encounter a fairly long set-piece where basically every main character meets up for an evening of fun at the Coney Island amusement park. For much of the time, you'll be playing as Peter sans his Spidey-suit, hanging out with MJ and Harry and reminiscing about old times.

The key mission objectives require you to revisit each member of the trio's childhood favourite attraction, but you can also undertake some other optional activities at the park, at the end of which you get to claim a prize. Want to know if it's worth taking in the sights? Read on below.

Spider-Man 2 Coney Island attractions

If you want to complete the entire Coney Island adventure in Spider-Man 2, you need to take part in the following optional activities:

Ride the Time Twister

Play Swish Swish

Play Knock Em Down

Play Test Your Love

Ride The Flying Mantis

Ride the Octoride

Play the Hydra Head Hitter

Once you've completed all of these, you can complete the final optional objective: "Go to the prize booth to claim your prize". Note that if you want to complete the optional objectives and claim that prize, you need to do all of these before you ride the Speed Demon roller coaster with MJ.

Can Peter and MJ's relationship survive the highly scientific love test? | Image credit: VG247 / Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

Spider-Man 2 Coney Island prize

Tick everything off the trio's to-do list before going on that roller coaster and Peter and co. can head to the amusement park's prize booth to claim some goofy goodies.

Before you get too excited, there's no big XP boost or secret suit on offer here. What you get instead is a silly hat-and-glasses combo that your characters will wear for the rest of the Coney Island section of the game.

Harry and MJ choose their own accessories, but you get to pick from a few different looks for playable Peter. However, due to story shenanigans he'll be back in the Spidey-suit before too long elapses, and sadly you can't re-equip your prize later.

This is what I decided Peter should wear, but there are other options — though none less silly. | Image credit: VG247 / Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

So it's mainly just a bit of fun, worth doing if you're a fan of carnivals and/or silly headwear. You also get a bit more backstory on Peter, MJ, and Harry's childhood friendship and some more conversations between the trio while taking in these side activities, which are nice if you're very into the game's story and lore.

So that's it — the secret of Coney Island in Spider-Man 2 laid bare! For more help navigating the sometimes obscure one-off side-activities in Spider-Man 2's huge open world, check out our guides to finding Aunt May's grave and getting a homerun at the baseball stadium.