Spider-Man 2 You Know What To Do trophy guide: Where to find Aunt May's grave

No matter what iteration of Spider-Man you read, watch, or play, someone close to Peter Parker always kicks the bucket early in his life – Uncle Ben, Aunt May, Gwen Stacey; ther are a lot of Spider-Traumas that Peter has to live through in every version of his life. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is no different, and Aunt May's death at the FEAST center in the previous game will attest to that. It's only right that you remember her, now that the stakes are even higher in Insomniac's first PS5-only title.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a lot of little bonus activities and tasks you can do if you want to level up, help the people of NYC out, or even just be the best Spider-Man you can be. But both Miles Morales and Peter Parker have a couple of little non-gameplay focused tasks to achieve if you want to get a trophy for your PlayStation collection and – important – get progress towards that essential Platinum.

Both Peter and Miles have a small errand to run that will net you a Brozne trophy for your trouble. These can be done at any time in the game, and if you know where to look, there will be multiple instances in the story that you'll pick up playing the characters nearby. So it's worth looking at the maps on this page and committing to memory.

How to get the You Know What To Do trophy in Spider-Man 2

For Peter, this sad/personal sojourn is going to take you up north, to Harlem – to a big graveyard that'll be recognisable to anyone that's played the previous games. As well as Aunt May and Uncle Ben, you'll find the graves of Miles' dad (Jefferson "Jeff" Davis), and those of Phin and Rick Mason (The Tinkerers), too. So there's quite a lot going on in this unassuming little churchyard.

Per the trophy description, you need to simply "visit Aunt May's grave " as Peter. Head to the point shown on the map below, and you'll be able to find Aunt May's grave near the back of the lot. If you're struggling, hit the L3 button to send out a ping of your Spider Sense – you should see a small yellow dot that denotes you can interact with something nearby. It'll either be Miles' dad's grave, or May's.

This is where you'll find the grave. | Image credit: VG247

You need to be playing as Peter (swipe left on the touchpad of your DualSense and hold Square to swap to him if you're not) in this location. Head to the gave, hit Triangle, and the trophy should pop for you. You may need to wait until Pete has finsihed ruminating before it activates.

