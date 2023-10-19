Spider-Man 2 Just Let Go trophy guide: How to find the science trophy

Miles Morales has been through a bit of a tough time as Spider-Man – even though he's not been doing it that long. Like his mentor, he's suffered loss in droves, and the second main game in the series would like you to remember that. So it's only right you make a little pilgrimage in the name of Phin, right?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has a lot of little bonus activities and tasks you can do if you want to level up, help the people of NYC out, or even just be the best Spider-Man you can be. But both Miles Morales and Peter Parker have a couple of little non-gameplay focused tasks to achieve if you want to get a trophy for your PlayStation collection and – important – get progress towards that essential Platinum.

Both Peter and Miles have a small errand to run that will net you a Brozne trophy for your trouble. These can be done at any time in the game, and if you know where to look, there will be multiple instances in the story that you'll pick up playing the characters nearby. So it's worth looking at the maps on this page and committing to memory.

How to get the Just Let Go trophy in Spider-Man 2

For Miles, this sad/personal sojourn is going to take you to Trinity Church – an important location in the city that was often a meeting place for him and old friend-turned-enemy, Phin Mason (AKA: The Tinkerer).

Per the trophy description, you need to "find the science trophy Miles and Phin won together". If you cast your mind back to the end of the last game, you'll remember that Miles webbed the trophy to the roof of Trinity Church, as a memory of the person Phin once was – and the pleasant times they shared together.

This is where you'll find the trophy. | Image credit: VG247

That means, as Miles, you'll need to head back to the same church and look for the trophy. Despite the events at the start of the game (and the destruction that hits the city throughout) the trophy never moves – it'll be in the location in the below screenshot from the start of the game through 'til the end.

To find Trinity Church, you'll need to head to the Financial District (bottom section of the left side of the map) and scope out the chruch in the bottom half of the district. See the map attached. From here, you need to get up onto the roof, facing North. Crawl up onto the top of the church, and you'll see the small, square item hidden away from public view.

Head here, you'll see the church. | Image credit: VG247

Hit Triangle to interact with it, and the trophy should pop.

