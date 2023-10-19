Spider-Man 2 Home Run trophy guide: Where to find the Big Apple Ballers Stadium

When you're playing as either Peter or Miles in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, it's essential you engage in a little bit of rest and recuperation. After all, swinging through Manhattan and going fist-to-fist with men made of sand, hulking lizards, and deluded illusionists takes its toll, eventually.

Also, most Spider-Man players on PlayStation like to go for the Platinum – and why not? It really doesn't take that long to get, in the scheme of things, and it's a nice shiny trophy to add to your collection.

With all that in mind, there's a nice, fun aside you can engage in as either Peter or Miles that will net you a Brozne trophy for your trouble. It can be done at any time in the game, but there's one part of the story where you're drawn to Coney Island in Downtown Brooklyn for a bit of Pete's narrative. You're best completing this trophy then – it just saves time!

How to get the Home Run! trophy in Spider-Man 2

Get that trophy, buddy. | Image credit: VG247

For Peter or Miles, you simply need to head to the Big Apple Ballers Stadium in Downtown Brooklyn – you pretty much can't get any further south on the map, and when you're there, you'd have to be blind in all several hundred of your Spider-eyes to not see the big ol' baseball stadium taking up half the real estate.

Per the trophy description, you need to simply "round the bases at the Big Apple Ballers Stadium". I did this as Miles, dropped down to the home plate, and sprinted around the four plates. If you're British and have no idea what baseball is, pretend it's rounders. Just circle all the plates, and your chosen character will spout some charming nonsense to themselves as they sprint. The trophy will pop when you make it 'home'.

This is where you'll find the stadium

Need more Spider-Man 2? You can check out our 5-star Spider-Man 2 review, or take a look at our You Know What To Do and Just Let Go trophy guides.