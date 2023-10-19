Spider-Man 2 Suits: How to unlock every outfit and style in Marvel's Spider-Man 2
Keep your Spider-Men looking fresh with more costume changes than a pop star on tour.
There's no character creation suite Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but that's not to say that you can't add a bit of personal flair to Peter and Miles' wardrobes through equipping the various suits and suit styles on offer. This time around, the Spider-Men have 32 suits each — many of which have as many as four different colour variants for you to unlock as well — all adding up to hundreds of potential fashion choices.
This time around there aren't any suit powers tied into each style, so you really are just collecting suits for the look of the thing. But still, what a look it is! Read on below for a list of every suit we've found so far in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 along with its unlock requirements.
Spider-Man 2 suits list
In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, most suits simply unlock when you reach a certain level. The catch in those cases is that you have to invest a certain number of resources to actually construct and wear them.
There are also a small number of suits you can unlock by completing certain gameplay feats. These are a bit more difficult to obtain, sure, but on the plus side you don't have to put in more resources to actually purchase them once they're unlocked.
Finally, many of the suits in Spider-Man 2 come in a variety of styles: two or three recoloured versions you unlock after constructing the base suit with the investment of a few more of those hard-earned in-game resources.
Here's a full lists of the suits you can unlock, construct, and equip for both Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2:
Peter Parker Spider-Man 2 suits
|Suit Name
|Unlock conditions...
|Suit unlock cost
|Styles unlock cost
|Advanced Suit 2.0
|Default suit
|n/a
|1 City Token (as part of tutorial)
|Classic Suit
|Unlocked when suits become available
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|10 Tech Parts
|Scarlet III Suit
|Unlocked when suits become available
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|15 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Advanced Suit
|Unlocked when suits become available
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|10 Tech Parts
|Kumo Suit
|Unlocked when suits become available
|20 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part
|10 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Hybrid Suit
|Unlocked when suits become available
|30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|n/a (no variant styles)
|Amazing Suit
|Unlocked at Level 7
|30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|n/a (no variant styles)
|Amazing 2 Suit
|Unlocked at Level 9
|35 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|n/a (no variant styles)
|Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit
|Unlocked at Level 11
|35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|15 Tech Parts
|Scarlet Spider Suit
|Unlocked at Level 14
|40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|15 Tech Parts
|Superior Suit
|Unlocked at Level 15
|40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Anti-Ock Suit
|Unlocked at Level 17
|40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|20 Tech Parts
|Arachknight Suit
|Unlocked at Level 20
|45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens
|40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit
|Unlocked at Level 22
|50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens (also unlocks Film Style Animation and Comic SFX visual filters)
|n/a (no variant styles)
|Homemade Suit
|Unlocked at Level 23
|50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens
|n/a (no variant styles)
|Spider-Punk
|Unlocked at Level 26
|55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|30 Tech Parts
|Secret Wars: Civil War Suit
|Unlocked at Level 28
|60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Parts
|Iron Spider Armour
|Unlocked at Level 29
|60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|35 Tech Parts
|Webbed Black Suit
|Unlocked at Level 31
|65 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|n/a (no variant styles)
|???
|Unlocked at Level 32
|65 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 35
|75 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 38
|80 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|???
|Unlocked at Level 41
|85 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 46
|95 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 50
|100 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|???
|Unlocked at Level 54
|110 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts
|???
|Unlocked at Level 58
|115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts
|???
|Unlocked at Level 60
|115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts
|Black Suit
|Unlocked through story progression
|n/a (equippable after completing the mission "Good Men")
|n/a (no variant styles)
|???
|Complete all EMF Experiments
|n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge)
|???
|Complete all Hunter Bases
|n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge)
|???
|Complete all 'The Flame' missions
|n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge)
Miles Morales Spider-Man 2 suits
|Suit Name
|Unlock conditions...
|Suit unlock cost
|Styles unlock cost
|Upgraded Suit
|Default suit
|n/a
|50 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|Family Business Suit
|Unlocked when suits become available
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|10 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Classic Suit
|Unlocked when suits become available
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|10 Tech Parts
|T.R.A.C.K. Suit
|Unlocked when suits become available
|20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|10 Tech Parts
|Brooklyn 2099 Suit
|Unlocked at Level 8
|30 Tech Parts, 1 Hero Token
|10 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Sportswear Suit
|Unlocked at Level 10
|35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|15 Tech Parts
|Life Story Suit
|Unlocked at Level 12
|35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|15 Tech Parts, 1 City Token
|Miles Morales 2099 Suit
|Unlocked at Level 13
|35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|15 Tech Parts
|Advanced Tech Suit
|Unlocked at Level 16
|40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|20 Tech Parts
|Shadow-Spider Suit
|Unlocked at Level 18
|45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens
|35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|Miles Morales 2020 Suit
|Unlocked at Level 19
|45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens
|25 Tech Parts
|Purple Reign Suit
|Unlocked at Level 21
|45 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|25 Tech Parts
|Bodega Cat Suit
|Unlocked at Level 24
|50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens
|25 Tech Parts
|Forever Suit
|Unlocked at Level 25
|55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|25 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part
|Homemade Suit
|Unlocked at Level 27
|55 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|30 Tech Parts
|Into the Spider-Verse Suit
|Unlocked at Level 30
|60 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|n/a (no variant styles)
|???
|Unlocked at Level 33
|70 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 34
|70 Tech Parts
|???
|Unlocked at Level 36
|75 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|???
|Unlocked at Level 37
|80 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 39
|80 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 40
|85 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|???
|Unlocked at Level 42
|90 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts
|???
|Unlocked at Level 44
|95 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 48
|100 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 52
|105 Tech Parts, 7 City Tokens
|???
|Unlocked at Level 56
|110 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens
|Boricu Suit
|Complete all 'Brooklyn Visions' missions
|n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge)
|25 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens
|???
|Complete all Mysteriums
|n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge)
|???
|Complete all Hunter Bases
|n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge)
|???
|Complete all 'Cultural Museum' missions
|n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge)
|???
|???
If you like playing dress-up with your Spider-Men, I have good news for you, as we already know some new designer suits are being added post-launch (though no word yet on whether they'll be free or paid DLC). In the meantime, if you're looking to make some more unusual sartorial choices in this game, why not see what happens when you go on all the rides at Coney Island in Spider-Man 2.