There's no character creation suite Marvel's Spider-Man 2, but that's not to say that you can't add a bit of personal flair to Peter and Miles' wardrobes through equipping the various suits and suit styles on offer. This time around, the Spider-Men have 32 suits each — many of which have as many as four different colour variants for you to unlock as well — all adding up to hundreds of potential fashion choices.

This time around there aren't any suit powers tied into each style, so you really are just collecting suits for the look of the thing. But still, what a look it is! Read on below for a list of every suit we've found so far in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 along with its unlock requirements.

Spider-Man 2 suits list

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, most suits simply unlock when you reach a certain level. The catch in those cases is that you have to invest a certain number of resources to actually construct and wear them.

There are also a small number of suits you can unlock by completing certain gameplay feats. These are a bit more difficult to obtain, sure, but on the plus side you don't have to put in more resources to actually purchase them once they're unlocked.

Finally, many of the suits in Spider-Man 2 come in a variety of styles: two or three recoloured versions you unlock after constructing the base suit with the investment of a few more of those hard-earned in-game resources.

Here's a full lists of the suits you can unlock, construct, and equip for both Peter and Miles in Spider-Man 2:

Peter Parker Spider-Man 2 suits

Suit Name Unlock conditions... Suit unlock cost Styles unlock cost Advanced Suit 2.0 Default suit n/a 1 City Token (as part of tutorial) Classic Suit Unlocked when suits become available 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token 10 Tech Parts Scarlet III Suit Unlocked when suits become available 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token 15 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Advanced Suit Unlocked when suits become available 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token 10 Tech Parts Kumo Suit Unlocked when suits become available 20 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part 10 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Hybrid Suit Unlocked when suits become available 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token n/a (no variant styles) Amazing Suit Unlocked at Level 7 30 Tech Parts, 1 City Token n/a (no variant styles) Amazing 2 Suit Unlocked at Level 9 35 Tech Parts, 1 City Token n/a (no variant styles) Spider-Man 2099 Black Suit Unlocked at Level 11 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts 15 Tech Parts Scarlet Spider Suit Unlocked at Level 14 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens 15 Tech Parts Superior Suit Unlocked at Level 15 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Anti-Ock Suit Unlocked at Level 17 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens 20 Tech Parts Arachknight Suit Unlocked at Level 20 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Into the Spider-Verse Noir Suit Unlocked at Level 22 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens (also unlocks Film Style Animation and Comic SFX visual filters) n/a (no variant styles) Homemade Suit Unlocked at Level 23 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens n/a (no variant styles) Spider-Punk Unlocked at Level 26 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts 30 Tech Parts Secret Wars: Civil War Suit Unlocked at Level 28 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts 30 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Parts Iron Spider Armour Unlocked at Level 29 60 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts 35 Tech Parts Webbed Black Suit Unlocked at Level 31 65 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts n/a (no variant styles) ??? Unlocked at Level 32 65 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 35 75 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 38 80 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts ??? Unlocked at Level 41 85 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 46 95 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 50 100 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts ??? Unlocked at Level 54 110 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts ??? Unlocked at Level 58 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts ??? Unlocked at Level 60 115 Tech Parts, 3 Rare Tech Parts Black Suit Unlocked through story progression n/a (equippable after completing the mission "Good Men") n/a (no variant styles) ??? Complete all EMF Experiments n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge) ??? Complete all Hunter Bases n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge) ??? Complete all 'The Flame' missions n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge)

Miles Morales Spider-Man 2 suits

Suit Name Unlock conditions... Suit unlock cost Styles unlock cost Upgraded Suit Default suit n/a 50 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Family Business Suit Unlocked when suits become available 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token 10 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Classic Suit Unlocked when suits become available 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token 10 Tech Parts T.R.A.C.K. Suit Unlocked when suits become available 20 Tech Parts, 1 City Token 10 Tech Parts Brooklyn 2099 Suit Unlocked at Level 8 30 Tech Parts, 1 Hero Token 10 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Sportswear Suit Unlocked at Level 10 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens 15 Tech Parts Life Story Suit Unlocked at Level 12 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens 15 Tech Parts, 1 City Token Miles Morales 2099 Suit Unlocked at Level 13 35 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts 15 Tech Parts Advanced Tech Suit Unlocked at Level 16 40 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens 20 Tech Parts Shadow-Spider Suit Unlocked at Level 18 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens 35 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens Miles Morales 2020 Suit Unlocked at Level 19 45 Tech Parts, 3 City Tokens 25 Tech Parts Purple Reign Suit Unlocked at Level 21 45 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens 25 Tech Parts Bodega Cat Suit Unlocked at Level 24 50 Tech Parts, 4 City Tokens 25 Tech Parts Forever Suit Unlocked at Level 25 55 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts 25 Tech Parts, 1 Rare Tech Part Homemade Suit Unlocked at Level 27 55 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens 30 Tech Parts Into the Spider-Verse Suit Unlocked at Level 30 60 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens n/a (no variant styles) ??? Unlocked at Level 33 70 Tech Parts, 5 City Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 34 70 Tech Parts ??? Unlocked at Level 36 75 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts ??? Unlocked at Level 37 80 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 39 80 Tech Parts, 6 City Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 40 85 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts ??? Unlocked at Level 42 90 Tech Parts, 2 Rare Tech Parts ??? Unlocked at Level 44 95 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 48 100 Tech Parts, 2 Hero Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 52 105 Tech Parts, 7 City Tokens ??? Unlocked at Level 56 110 Tech Parts, 3 Hero Tokens Boricu Suit Complete all 'Brooklyn Visions' missions n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge) 25 Tech Parts, 2 City Tokens ??? Complete all Mysteriums n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge) ??? Complete all Hunter Bases n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge) ??? Complete all 'Cultural Museum' missions n/a (equippable when you complete the challenge) ??? ???

If you like playing dress-up with your Spider-Men, I have good news for you, as we already know some new designer suits are being added post-launch (though no word yet on whether they'll be free or paid DLC). In the meantime, if you're looking to make some more unusual sartorial choices in this game, why not see what happens when you go on all the rides at Coney Island in Spider-Man 2.