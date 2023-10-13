Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 gets unexpected collabs for some post launch suits

You'll probably be happy to hear that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is getting post-launch suits, though they're coming from some surprising sources.

Much like the first game, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be getting some fresh suits after the game is out, but this time Insomniac appears to be teaming up with fashion designer Colm Dillane, who runs the streetwear fashion brand KidSuper. Dillane shared on Twitter yesterday that he's working on some designs for future suits in the game, a pretty suitable (sorry) fit for the game given that KidSuper is based in Miles' neck of the woods Brooklyn. The odd thing about the collaboration, though, is that it's not just him that's involved in the suit designing.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

For some reason, pop star Rina Sawayama, race car driver Lando Norris, and footballer Vinicius Junior have been roped in to help design these suits. Sawayama definitely makes some amount of sense considering she does also have a bit of a modelling career, but Norris and Junior definitely feel like "who are some cool, young people we can get involved in this." The suits haven't been shown off just yet, but if the brief teaser is reflective of what the three celebs want, we should probably see suits involving leather, stealth (whatever that means), and the colours of Brazil's flag.

There's also no word as to whether these suits will be free or not, but with the game due out in just a week's time, we've likely not got long to wait. When it comes to new suits in the game at launch, though, be careful: all of the suits have already leaked online, confirming all of the returning suits, as well as showing off some new ones. There also seem to be some story spoilers floating around, so be wary of those too.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is out next week, October 20, only on PS5.