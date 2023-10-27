Spider-Man 2 Hang Ten trophy guide: How to perform 30 air tricks

If you're having some trouble pinging the Hang Ten trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, don't worry: you're not alone. The trophy, which rewards you for completing the feat of performing 30 consecutive air tricks while web-swinging across New York City, is simple enough in theory but has plenty of players baulking in practice. 30?! That's loads!

While the method to getting this trophy is a bit like the way to get to Carnegie Hall — practice! — there are a few pointers that can help you out. Read on below for our advice on how to get the Hang Ten trophy in Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

How to unlock the Hang Ten trophy in Spider-Man 2

In order to get Spider-Man to perform air tricks, you need to hold down the 'Square' button while freefalling after a web swing. You can also move the left stick in different directions to change the type of trick you perform if you want to keep things interesting.

So far so good, but performing 30 in a row is a tough ask: the problem with freefall is that you eventually land, and even if you jump from the highest building in NYC, you'll be lucky to get 10 air tricks in before Spider-Man encounters an obstacle (which is actually useful for picking up another trophy, the self-explanatory 'Splat!', but doesn't help with this one).

The first thing to know that will make unlocking the 'Hang Ten' trophy easier is that the wording of it is a little misleading. "Perform 30 air tricks in a row without touching the ground" is a technically accurate description of what you have to do, but it somewhat glosses over the fact that you can web swing or wing glide between tricks; the only thing that resets your trick counter is landing, be that on the ground, a building, or in the water.

Hold 'Square' while freefalling to perform tricks. | Image credit: VG247 / Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment

While this does make unlocking the trophy quite a bit easier than attempting to do all 30 tricks in one swing, there's still a reasonable amount of challenge involved. To avoid colliding with buildings or losing momentum and crashing to the ground, you'll want to pick your location carefully.

The best staging venues are either over the river — where you can swing under bridges without having to worry about nearby buildings — or in an area of the city where there are plenty of tall buildings that are, crucially, all of a similar height, increasing your chances of being able to regain some momentum without running into an unexpected obstacle.

If you're still having trouble, you can make things a bit easier on yourself by adjusting Air Trick Mode in the game's Accessibility menu. Change the mode to Toggle - Maintain and you only have to press 'Square' once, after which Spider-Man will automatically perform air tricks once he's in freefall.

For more guidance on how to get tricky trophies in Marvel's Spider-Man 2, see our guides to unlocking Home Run and Just Let Go.