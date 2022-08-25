Resident Evil Village will be playable on PSVR 2 exclusively at Tokyo Game Show

Announced via Twitter, Capcom has revealed that Resident Evil Village will have a trial available to attendees on the Playstation VR 2 headset.

You can catch the official teaser trailer for Resident Evil Village on PSVR 2 right here.

This particular trial will be available to the public during Tokyo Game Show, and according to Capcom's website, only a limited number of attendees will be able to spend time with Lady Dimitrescu in PSVR 2, as you might've expected. That is if Lady D herself even appears in the particular trial, which is set to feature a part of the Dimitrescu Castle.

That said, it probably wouldn't be much of a PSVR 2 trial if we weren't able to experience the nine foot tall vampire tower over us, but only time will tell.

This Resident Evil Village trial will also be the first time that the public will be able to play the PSVR 2 prior to its release, which is a headset exclusive to the PS5 that's expected to become available in early 2023. With this in mind, there's every chance that there'll be more PSVR 2 news leading up to TGS, and even more reveals at the show itself.

Resident Evil Village has also already been confirmed to receive full PSVR2 support, meaning that on launch, the game will hopefully be fully playable on the headset.

Resident Evil Village has already been playable in virtual reality thanks to modder, Praydog, who created a mod that enabled VR for PC players. So, if you're not a PS5 owner or don't think you'll be picking up a PSVR 2, there are still other ways to experience the Resident Evil series in VR. Praydog has also created VR mods for Resident Evil 2, 3, and 7. Additionally, Resident Evil Biohazard is also officially supported by PSVR.

This isn't all for PlayStation news, either, with it having been revealed earlier today that the price of the PlayStation 5 is to increase.

Are you looking forward to trying the horror title out on PSVR 2 eventually, or will you be giving it a miss? Be sure to let us know what you think.