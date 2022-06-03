Resident Evil Village is getting PS VR2 support so you can really see how tall Lady Dimitrescu is

During Sony's June State of Play showcase, Capcom debuted the most surprising trailer of the night with the Resident Evil 4 reveal (with a date no less!), as well as the least surprising. The latter, of course, goes to Resident Evil Village for PS VR2.

As a first-person horror game, Resident Evil Village is just a perfect candidate for a VR conversion, so it's a little crazy to think it took this long for one to be announced. Realstically, of course, Sony may have had something to do with its development, what with its upcoming PS VR2 headset.

During the show, we got a brief trailer showing off snippets of gameplay, including the famous meet with Lady Dimitrescu, which really shows how well Capcom knows its audience. This looks to be the full game playable in VR, which isn't surprising. It will support PS VR2's Sense controllers, too.

Sadly, the trailer does not offer any hint about a release date, but reports suggest the VR headset is coming sometime in the early months of 2023, so maybe that's when we'll see the update.

Resident Evil 7, of course, was also entirely playable in VR on the original PlayStation VR headset. That conversion remained exclusive to PlayStation, even as many thought it would later arrive on PC VR. Resident Evil Village's VR update will likely follow a similar path.

It's worth noting that today's reveal also doesn't mention whether it's going to be a free update, or something players would need to pay for.