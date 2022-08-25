If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

The PS5 is getting more expensive

Sony is increasing the price of the PlayStation 5 in many regions across the world.
News by Sherif Saed
Sony is doing what many thought is unthinkable. The company announced this morning that it's raising the price of PlayStation 5 consoles across a wide range of markets globally. Company president and CEO, Jim Ryan, broke the news this morning on the PlayStation Blog.

In the post, Ryan cited high inflation rates and adverse currency trends as the main reasons behind this price hike, calling it "a necessity given the current global economic environment and its impact on SIE’s business."

The United States is the only market that will see no price increase, but Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America will get new prices effective immediately. Japan is also getting a price hike, though that will take effect on September 15. Sony did not say whether PS5 accessories, such as the DualSense Controller, will receive a similar hike.

Here are all the updated prices for both PS5 editions:

PS5 new price in Canada

  • PS5 Standard Disc Drive Edition – CAD $650
  • PS5 Digital Edition – CAD $520

PS5 new price in Europe

  • PS5 Standard Disc Drive Edition – €550
  • PS5 Digital Edition – €450

PS5 new price in UK

  • PS5 Standard Disc Drive Edition – £480
  • PS5 Digital Edition – £390

PS5 new price in Australia

  • PS5 Standard Disc Drive Edition – AUD $800
  • PS5 Digital Edition – AUD $650

PS5 new price in Mexico

  • PS5 Standard Disc Drive Edition – MXN $15,000
  • PS5 Digital Edition – MXN $12,500

PS5 new price in China

  • PS5 Standard Disc Drive Edition – ¥4,300 yuan
  • PS5 Digital Edition – ¥3,500 yuan

PS5 new price in Japan (September 15)

  • PS5 Standard Disc Drive Edition – ¥60,478 yen (including tax)
  • PS5 Digital Edition – ¥49,478 yen (including tax)

In closing, Ryan said that Sony's "top priority" continues to be on improving PS5 availability.

