Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Bellibolt Location: How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt

The adorable ‘mon with a bellybutton full of lightning.
Kelsey Raynor
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet invites players into the all-new, open world region of Paldea, as we all scramble to fill out the Gen 9 Pokedex. Boasting plenty of new Pokémon, and even more, older fan-favourites, the Paldea Pokédex is shaping up to be one of the most fun to go about filling.

Amongst the roster of cutest ‘mons in Paldea is Bellibolt. With a 12% encounter rate, it’s not often you’ll run into one out in the wild. It’s pre-evolution, Tadbulb, has a whopping 72% encounter rate, however.

That said, in this guide, we’ve explained how to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt, or where to simply find Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Tadbulb locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

This annoying Pokemon isn’t at all hard to find. When you’re not finding yourself randomly in battle with the thing because it’s too small to even see in the overworld, it’s there, watching you as you battle another ‘mon. If you can’t tell, I hate Tadbulb passionately.

That said, if you want a Tadbulb so that you can evolve your very own Bellibolt, you’ll be able to find it in the areas marked on the below map.

Tadbulb's habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Bellibolt locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Unlike it’s pre-evolution, Bellibolt is exceptionally cute, round, and can do no wrong. They’re a little harder to find out in the wild, but with some persistence and a tasty sandwich that increases your Electric-type encounter rates, you should be able to find the ‘mon in the areas marked on the below map.

Bellibolt's habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to evolve Tadbulb into Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’ve got your hands on a Tadbulb and want to evolve it into a Bellibolt, you’re going to need a Thunder Stone.

There are two ways you can acquire the stone, as noted in our guide to Evolution Stones in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and they’re as follows.

  • After beating the first three Gym Leaders, you can purchase one under the ‘General Goods’ menu at any Delibird Presents store.
  • Another can be found on the waterfront on the eastern side of Levincia.

Simply use your item on your Tadbulb, and watch them evolve!

That’s it for evolving Tadbulb into Bellibolt. For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, take a look at our guide to the order of each gym, Titan, and Star Boss, as well as how to get yourself a bunch of Eevee’s.

