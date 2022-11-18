Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Eevee Location: Where to find & catch Eevee

Eevee is one of those Pokemon that at this stage can never be removed from the series. It’s too iconic, too important - up there with Pikachu. And so, unsurprisingly, Eevee and its many evolutions are present in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

However, Eevee isn’t all that easy to find in Scarlet & Violet - in fact, it’s one of the rarest of the more basic type Pokemon in the game. In all of Paldea, there’s only a handful of locations you can actually get your hands on an Eevee.

A picture speaks a thousand words, so here’s an in-game map, from Eevee’s Pokedex records:

As noted by the Pokedex, Eevee is a pretty tame thing, like a dog or a cat, and therefore even wild ones are most often found leaving on the outskirts of towns and cities scattered around the world - but even then, not all towns.

As the highlights on the map reveal, Eevee specifically spawns in the grasslands areas surrounding the town of Medali, which is home to the Normal-type Pokemon Gym. This is in the West Province (Area Three).

In addition, some Eevee spawn in the West Provice (Area One), specifically to the west of the town of Cortondo - just head out of Cortondo’s west exit.

Finally, some Eevee spawn in the pathways and outdoor areas just before the Pokemon League which sits just north-east of Mesagoza, reached directly through the city.

You may need to hang around for a while to nab an Eevee. I was looking for one for an absolute age, hanging out right outside Medali. Eventually, I left the game idling for a bathroom break. When I came back… an Eevee was staring my trainer in the face. A watched pot never boils, as they say.

Once you catch an Eevee, you can use the evolution stones just as in other games to get your evolution of choice.