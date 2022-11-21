Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Evolution Stones locations: Where to get Dawn Stone, Dusk Stone, Fire and Ice Stone

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Evolution Stones locations: Where to get Dawn Stone, Dusk Stone, Fire and Ice StoneEvolution Stones unlock the true potential of powerful Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Just like in every other iteration of the ever-changing series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Evolution Stones are rare and powerful items which help you to unlock the dormant potential of certain Pokemon.
As well as well-loved mascots like Pikachu, brand-new creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also use evolution stones to ascend to a new form, including Capsakid - who turns into the unique, Grass/Fire mixed attacker, Scovillain - and Tadbulb - who evolves into the incredibly cute Bellibolt.
Some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet evolution stones are relatively easy to come across. After the precedent set by the first generation of Pokemon games, the elemental stones - that’s Fire Stones, Water Stones, Leaf Stones and Thunder Stones - are all available for purchase from stores after a certain point in your adventure.
However, Dawn Stones, Dusk Stones, Moon Stones, Sun Stones, Shiny Stones and Ice Stones are all much harder to lay your hands on, and can only be found at certain locations throughout the region of Paldea.
Here are the scattered locations of every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Evolution Stone you could ever need to evolve your team.
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fire Stone
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Stone
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaf Stone
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Thunder Stone
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Moon Stone
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dawn Stone
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dusk Stone
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Stone
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Stone
- Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sun Stone
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fire Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Fire Stone:
- From the “General Goods” section at a Delibird Presents store after you’ve completed the first three gyms
- In the northeast corner (top-right) of the brown piece of land to the north of Levincia
Using a Fire Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Capsakid into Scovillain
- Growlithe into Arcanine
- Eevee into Flareon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Water Stone:
- From the “General Goods” section at a Delibird Presents store after you’ve completed the first three gyms
- Underwater in the moat to the south of Cascarrafa
Using a Water Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Shellder into Cloyster
- Eevee into Vaporeon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaf Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Leaf Stone:
- From the “General Goods” section at a Delibird Presents store after you’ve completed the first three gyms
- In the eastern corner of Tagtree Thicket
Using a Leaf Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Eevee into Leafeon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Thunder Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Thunder Stone:
- From the “General Goods” section at a Delibird Presents store after you’ve completed the first three gyms
- On the waterfront on the eastern side of Levincia
Using a Thunder Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Tadbulb into Bellibolt
- Pikachu into Raichu
- Magneton to evolve into Magnezone
- Eevee into Jolteon
- Eelektrik into Eelektross
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Moon Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Moon Stone:
- Next to a tree in the middle of the canyon in the middle of South Province Area Three
Using a Moon Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dawn Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Dawn Stone:
- In the hilltop ruins to the northwest of Medali
Using a Dawn Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Male Kirlia into Gallade (Female Kirlia evolve into Gardevoir by level-up)
- Female Snorunt into Froslass (Male Snorunt evolve into Glalie by level-up)
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dusk Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Dusk Stone:
- Behind the tall building in the eastern (right-hand) corner of Montenevera
Using a Dusk Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Murkrow into Honchkrow
- Misdreavus into Mismagius
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Shiny Stone:
- Near the top of the river in South Province Area Six near Alfornada
Using a Shiny Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Floette into Florges
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find an Ice Stone:
- In the icy pass to the north of the Pokemon Centre between Medali and Tagtree Thicket
Using an Ice Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Cetoddle into Cetitan
- Crabrawler into Crabominable
- Eevee into Glaceon
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sun Stone
In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Sun Stone:
- Overlooking the Pokemon Centre in the middle of the West Province Area One
Using an Sun Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:
- Sunkern into Sunflora
For help with some more difficult evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we also have a page on Pawmo and Pawmot.