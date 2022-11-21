Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Evolution Stones locations: Where to get Dawn Stone, Dusk Stone, Fire and Ice Stone

Just like in every other iteration of the ever-changing series, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Evolution Stones are rare and powerful items which help you to unlock the dormant potential of certain Pokemon.

As well as well-loved mascots like Pikachu, brand-new creatures in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet also use evolution stones to ascend to a new form, including Capsakid - who turns into the unique, Grass/Fire mixed attacker, Scovillain - and Tadbulb - who evolves into the incredibly cute Bellibolt.

Some Pokemon Scarlet and Violet evolution stones are relatively easy to come across. After the precedent set by the first generation of Pokemon games, the elemental stones - that’s Fire Stones, Water Stones, Leaf Stones and Thunder Stones - are all available for purchase from stores after a certain point in your adventure.

However, Dawn Stones, Dusk Stones, Moon Stones, Sun Stones, Shiny Stones and Ice Stones are all much harder to lay your hands on, and can only be found at certain locations throughout the region of Paldea.

Here are the scattered locations of every Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Evolution Stone you could ever need to evolve your team.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Fire Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Fire Stone:

From the “General Goods” section at a Delibird Presents store after you’ve completed the first three gyms In the northeast corner (top-right) of the brown piece of land to the north of Levincia

Using a Fire Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Capsakid into Scovillain

Growlithe into Arcanine

Eevee into Flareon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Water Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Water Stone:

From the “General Goods” section at a Delibird Presents store after you’ve completed the first three gyms Underwater in the moat to the south of Cascarrafa

Using a Water Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Shellder into Cloyster

Eevee into Vaporeon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Leaf Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Leaf Stone:

From the “General Goods” section at a Delibird Presents store after you’ve completed the first three gyms In the eastern corner of Tagtree Thicket

Using a Leaf Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Eevee into Leafeon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Thunder Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Thunder Stone:

From the “General Goods” section at a Delibird Presents store after you’ve completed the first three gyms On the waterfront on the eastern side of Levincia

Using a Thunder Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Tadbulb into Bellibolt

Pikachu into Raichu

Magneton to evolve into Magnezone

Eevee into Jolteon

Eelektrik into Eelektross

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Moon Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Moon Stone:

Next to a tree in the middle of the canyon in the middle of South Province Area Three

Using a Moon Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Jigglypuff into Wigglytuff

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dawn Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Dawn Stone:

In the hilltop ruins to the northwest of Medali

Using a Dawn Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Male Kirlia into Gallade (Female Kirlia evolve into Gardevoir by level-up)

Female Snorunt into Froslass (Male Snorunt evolve into Glalie by level-up)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Dusk Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Dusk Stone:

Behind the tall building in the eastern (right-hand) corner of Montenevera

Using a Dusk Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Murkrow into Honchkrow

Misdreavus into Mismagius

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Shiny Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Shiny Stone:

Near the top of the river in South Province Area Six near Alfornada

Using a Shiny Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Floette into Florges

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ice Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find an Ice Stone:

In the icy pass to the north of the Pokemon Centre between Medali and Tagtree Thicket

Using an Ice Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Cetoddle into Cetitan

Crabrawler into Crabominable

Eevee into Glaceon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sun Stone

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you can find a Sun Stone:

Overlooking the Pokemon Centre in the middle of the West Province Area One

Using an Sun Stone allows the following Pokemon to evolve:

Sunkern into Sunflora

For help with some more difficult evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we also have a page on Pawmo and Pawmot.