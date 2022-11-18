Pokemon Scarlet & Violet: How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot

It’s something of an unofficial tradition that each new Pokemon generation will have some sort of electric-type Pokemon that feels similar or adjacent to series mascot Pikachu, and Pokemon Scarlet & Violet are no different, with a new evolution line beginning with Pawmi - evolving into Pawmo, and then Pawmot.

Notably, this evolutionary line is the first one of these Pikachu-alikes in a long time to actually not just be a single Pokemon - typically the Pika-alikes haven’t evolved. This cutesy electric bear does, however - and that’s what this page is about.

Specifically, we’re going to cover how to evolve Pawmo, the second form, into Pawmot, the final form - because it’s a little more complicated than evolving via battling.

Where to get Pawmi or Pawmo in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

First thing’s first, it’s worth briefly noting that Pawmo doesn’t appear to be very common in the wild. Instead, catch yourself a Pawmi - which is common throughout Southern Paldea, especially the areas immediately south of the Academy, right down to the ocean.

Pawmo spawn more widely right the way across Paldea - practically everywhere except the icy areas, in fact - but they appear to be a bit less of a common spawn.

An indication of where Pawmi might spawn in Paldea.

If you first catch a Pawmi, it’ll evolve to Pawmo naturally at Level 18. Pawmi starts out as a pure electric-type, but this electrical bear becomes an Electric and Fighting dual-type as Pawmo.

How to evolve Pawmo into Pawmot in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

Now you have a Pawmo, you’ll want to reach that powerful final evolution, where the Pawmi line embraces its beary lineage… while remaining quite cute.

To have Pawmo evolve into Pawmot, you actually need to have Pawmot join you in ‘Let’s Go’ mode - which is when you let Pokemon wander around outside their Poke Ball.

To initiate the Let’s Go mode, have Pawmo in the top slot in your party of Pokemon, then press the R button to let it out to explore and walk around.

To trigger the evolution, Pawmo will need to walk 1000 steps outside its ball. After 1000 steps have been taken, Pawmo then needs to level up - the next level up after 1000 steps will trigger the evolution.

There’s no pedometer to track this in-game, so you’ll just have to eyeball it. Just keep Pawmo out of its ball, and you’ll eventually trigger the evolution.