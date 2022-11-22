Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Ditto Location: Where to find Ditto

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boasts a huge Pokedex of over 300 Pokemon to find across Paldea. It’s quite the feat if you’re looking to catch them all, especially when some Pokemon are able to transform whenever they please.

With that in mind, you’re no doubt looking to catch a Ditto in Paldea sooner or later. While this shouldn’t be too tricky, considering it has a 20% encounter rate at any time of day, but we all know what Ditto is capable of. The mysterious ‘mon will often take the form of its counterparts to fool you, and thus, can be easily missed.

That said, we’ve explained in this guide where you can find a Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Ditto locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Wild Ditto typically roams around the West Province area, specifically Area Two and Area Three, as shown on the map embedded below. You can actually check out the habitats of Pokemon you’ve caught using your Pokedex, but if you’ve not caught a Ditto yet, here you go!

Here's a map shot of where to find Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Ditto will often take the form of a different ‘mon, making it hard to find it in the overworld alone. You’ll need to tough it out and battle with Pokemon in this area in the hopes that one of them is a Ditto in disguise. That said, Ditto will always reveal its disguise on the first turn in a battle, so you can go ahead and flee battle after battle to save time.

It’s also worth noting that sometimes, if you’re lucky, Ditto might simply appear as itself in the overworld. This is how I happened to catch the illusive ‘mon myself by chance!

With the Pokemon eventually in your possession, you can then use your Ditto in battle, for breeding IV-perfect Pokemon, or you can have it sit in your boxes for the rest of time.

That’s it for tracking down a Ditto in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Be sure to take some time to find the likes of Eevee, and Charcadet, to enhance your collection of pocket monsters.