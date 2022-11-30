Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Where to get Mirror Herb, and how to learn Egg Moves with it

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, or any Pokemon game for that matter, Pokemon can hold items in battle that will give it or its allies buffs and other abilities. Scarlet and Violet has introduced a new item, however, that proves to be pretty useful in a pinch: the Mirror Herb.

The Mirror Herb item is another item Pokemon can hold, and it allows said Pokemon to mirror its opponents' statistical increases in battle on one occasion. This may seem small, but it can truly make all the difference in a tough 1v1. What’s better, however, is how this item can let your Pokemon learn Egg Moves and thus, save you plenty of time breeding.

Without further ado, here’s where to get and how to use the Mirror Herb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to get Mirror Herb in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Fortunately for you, the Mirror Herb isn’t at all hard to get your hands on if you’ve got plenty of Pokedollars to hand.

The Mirror Herb item can be bought from Delibird Presents, but it is specifically only available in one city: Cascarrafa. Here, you’ll find the Mirror Herb up for sale under ‘Battle Items’, where it costs a whopping $30,000 Pokedollars.

You'll find the Mirror Herb in the Delibird Presents of Cascarrafa.

Once you’ve got the Mirror Herb, give it to a Pokemon to use it in battle, or to have that Pokemon learn Egg Moves.

How to use Mirror Herb to learn Egg Moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’re looking to teach your capture Pokemon some Egg Moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, you’ll use the Mirror Herb to do so. This, ultimately, saves you a lot of time breeding and raising your own Pokemon so that you can have the ideal roster of moves.

Before we continue, however, don’t forget to check which moves your Pokemon is able to relearn first. You never know, the move you may be after might already be available to learn!

Now, this is where things can get complicated. First, you’ll need the Pokemon you want to learn the Egg Move in your party holding the Mirror Herb. Then, you’ll need a Pokemon that knows the Egg Move you want to learn; you don’t need to use a Pokemon of the same gender, or from the same Egg Group.

With that sorted, all you need to do is start a picnic with your Pokemon. Do what you’d usually do, be it breeding, washing Pokemon, or making sandwiches. When you’re ready to leave, pack up and go, and your Pokemon should’ve learnt the Egg Move via the Mirror Herb!

I tested the process out myself using an Eevee and a Jolteon, with the goal of my Eevee learning an Egg Move known as ‘Double Kick’ from the Jolteon. I had my Eevee forget a move, hold the Mirror Herb, and then started a picnic involving the two Pokemon. At this point, I left my Pokemon to it for a minute or so before packing up.

One... two... three... Ta da! Eevee learnt Double Kick.

Sure enough, I packed up and checked the summary of my Eevee. It successfully learnt Double Kick!

If you find that this process doesn’t work for you, it’s most likely that the move you’re trying to learn isn’t an Egg Move. Fortunately, the folk over at PokemonDB have a comprehensive collection of all Generation 9 Pokemon and their movesets, including their Egg Moves.

