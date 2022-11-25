If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Bisharp Location: How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we’ve been fortunate enough to see a few classic Pokemon get brand-new evolutions, and witness more favourites become Paradox Pokemon in Paldea. It’s exciting, but definitely makes the Pokedex even more difficult to complete.

One Pokemon that’s received a new evolution is Bisharp. Bisharp takes on a role of commander, being the leader of its pre-evolution, Pawniard. Now, there’s a new boss in town, known as Kingambit, who takes on the role of chief, leading all of the Pawniard and Bisharp Pokemon.

With that in mind, here’s where to find Bisharp and how to evolve it into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Pawniard in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Pawniard has a 50% encounter rate, and can be found in Area Five of the South Province, or Area Three of the East Province.

For more clarification, Pawniard’s habitat is shown on the map embedded below.

Pawniard's habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pawniard will eventually evolve into Bisharp when it reaches Level 52. If you already have a Pawniard or fancy skipping it altogether, you’ll be glad to know that a Bisharp is easy to come by, too.

Where to find Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

A Bisharp has a slightly lower encounter rate than its preevolution, with a 50% chance of you bumping into it. That’s still rather high, though, so you’ll have no trouble finding one.

Bisharp will reside in Area Two of the North Province by the bamboo thicket, but its habitat is marked on the below map.

Bisharp's habitat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

How to evolve Bisharp into Kingambit in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With a Bisharp to hand, there’s only one thing left to do, and that’s evolve it into Kingambit. However, you’re going to find yourself battling and catching more Bisharp in the process.

Essentially, you’ll need to make your way to Area Two of North Province where Bisharp is found. Here, you’ll need to find a Bisharp alongside a horde of Pawniard, acting as their leader. Then, you’ll need to battle and catch that leading Bisharp in the hopes that it is holding the Leader’s Crest item.

When you eventually capture a Bisharp holding the Leader’s Crest, there’s even more work to be done. Take this Bisharp and have them battle three more Bisharp that are also surrounded by a small horde of Pawniard. This might mean a bit of waiting around for new groups to spawn.

A Bisharp battles with another Bisharp in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Once you’ve finally established dominance as Bisharp and fought with three more of the Pokemon, your Bisharp should then automatically evolve into Kingambit. Have fun reigning over all the other Bisharp and Pawniard!

That’s it for evolving Bisharp into its all new evolution, Kingambit. For more on some of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s unique Pokemon, check out how to get Bellibolt, Pawmot, and Annihilape.

