If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Pokemon List: All new evolutions and Gen 9 Pokemon

Here’s your one-stop shop for all of Paldea’s new Pokemon.
Kelsey Raynor avatar
Guide by Kelsey Raynor Guides Writer
Published on

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here, introducing us to the region of Paldea and a new Pokedex packed with 400 Pokemon for you to find and catch, if you’re up to the challenge. With that said, over 100 of those Pokemon are brand-new to Gen 9, or take on all-new evolutions of classic Pokemon.

Two industry experts discuss Paldea's starters.

With that in mind, it’s hard to know what to battle or even catch when you aren’t entirely sure what you’re looking for, or which older Pokemon can evolve in new ways. So, we’ve stepped in to introduce you to Gen 9 of Pokemon. Credit for some of the late-game data goes to the excellent Pokemon Database, Serebii.

Without further ado, here are all of Gen 9’s new Pokemon and evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Pokemon

First and foremost, we should talk about the Paldean starters, and their evolutions.

  • Fuecoco → Crocalor → Skeledirge
  • Quaxly → Quaxwell → Quaquaval
  • Sprigatito → Floragato → Meowscarada

Now, let’s talk about the brand-new Pokemon introduced in Gen 9. If you’re specifically looking into older Pokemon with new evolutions, you’ll find that information below this list.

  • Bramblin → Brambleghost
  • Bombardier
  • Charcadet → Ceruledge or Armarouge
    • Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
    Armarouge > Ceruledge.
  • Capsakid → Scovillain
  • Cyclizar
  • Chi-Yu
  • Chien-Pao
  • Cetoddle → Cetitan
    • Cetitan in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
    Here's Cetitan!
  • Dondozo
  • Finizen → Palafin
  • Flittle → Espathra (Level 35)
  • Frigibax → Arctibax (Level 35) → Baxcalibur (Level 54)
  • Flamigo
  • Fidough → Dachsbun (Level 26)
  • Greavard → Houndstone (Level 30, at night)
    • Houndstone in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
    Houndstone likes sleeping in graveyards.
  • Glimmet → Glimmora (Level 35)
  • Gimmighoul → Gholdengo
  • Klawf
  • Lechonk → Oinkaloigne (Level 18)
  • Maschiff → Mabosstiff (Level 30)
  • Nacli → Naclstack (Level 24) → Garganacl (Level 38)
  • Nymble → Lokix (Level 24)
  • Orthworm
  • Pawmi → Pawmo (Level 18) → Pawmot
  • Rellor → Rabsca
  • Smoliv → Dolliv (Level 25) → Arboliva (Level 35)
    • Smoliv in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
    Smoliv is... well... a small olive.
  • Squawkabilly
  • Shroodle → Grafaiai (Level 28)
  • Tinatink → Tinkatuff (Level 24) → Tinkaton (Level 38)
  • Toedscool → Toedscruel
  • Tarountula → Spidops (Level 15)
  • Tandemaus → Maushold (Level 25)
  • Tatsugiri
  • Ting-Lu
  • Tadbulb → Bellibolt
    • Bellibolt in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
    Bellibolt has a bellybutton full of lightning.
  • Wiglett → Wugtrio (Level 26)
  • Wo-Chien
  • Wattrel → Kilowattrel (Level 25)
  • Veluza
  • Varoom → Revavroom (Level 40)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Evolutions

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we’ve been privy to some older, classic Pokemon getting all-new evolutions. Some of these are great, while others are incredibly questionable, such as Dudunsparce.

  • Dunsparce → Dudunsparce
  • Girafarig → Farigiraf
  • Mankey → Primeape → Annihilape
  • Pawniard → Bisharp → Kingambit
  • Wooper → Clodsire
Wooper in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
How they managed to make Wooper's new evolution just as cute as he is, I don't know.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Paradox Pokemon

Paradox Pokemon are variations on fan-favourite Pokemon that can be found after Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s endgame, in the Great Crater of Paldea.

Each version of the game has its own exclusive Paradox Pokemon, too.

Pokemon Scarlet Paradox Pokemon

Here are the all-new Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

  • Brute Bonnet (Grass/Dark-type Amoonguss)
  • Flutter Mane (Ghost/Fairy-type Misdreavus)
  • Great Tusk (Ground/Fighting-type Donphan)
  • Koraidon
  • Roaring Moon (Dragon/Dark-type Mega Salamence)
  • Sandy Shocks (Electric/Ground-type Magneton)
  • Scream Tail (Fairy/Psychic-type Jigglypuff)
  • Slither Wing (Bug/Fighting-type Volcarona)
Koraidon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Violet Paradox Pokemon

Here are the all-new Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

  • Iron Bundle (Ice/Water-type Delibird)
  • Iron Jugulis (Dark/Flying-type Hydreigon)
  • Iron Treads (Ground/Steel-type Donphan)
  • Iron Hands (Fighting/Electric-type Hariyama)
  • Miraidon
  • Iron Moth (Fire/Posion-type Volcarona)
  • Iron Thorns (Rock/Electric-type Tyranitar)
  • Iron Valiant (Fairy/Fighting-type Gallade, or Gardevoir)

There you have it. Those are all the new Pokemon to look out for in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and we’ll be sure to add more information to this page as we gradually figure out where to find and how to evolve each monster.

In the meantime, be sure to stock up on Evolution Stones, and check out how to breed your Pokemon if you’re trying for all the Eeveelutions and different forms of Pokemon!

Tagged With

Subscribe to the VG247 Daily newsletter

The biggest news of the day airdropped to your inbox.

About the Author

Kelsey Raynor avatar

Kelsey Raynor

Guides Writer

Kelsey's passion for gaming began with Resident Evil, and it's been rather difficult to get her to shut up about horror games since. When she's not scoping out new ways to scare herself silly or commiserating the cancellation of Silent Hills, she can often be found fawning over cute Pokémon and Kirby, or being very average at FPS games.

Black Friday Sale: save 25% off a yearly subscription!

Your support helps keep VG247 a kick-ass, no BS destination for discussion of the biggest topics in video games. Join today to unlock:

  • Ad-free browsing
  • Monthly Letter from Editor Tom Orry
  • Commenting Flair
  • Merch Discounts
See more information

Comments

More On Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Latest Articles

VG247 logo

Buy our t-shirts, yeah

They're far more stylish than your average video game website tat.

Explore our store
VG247 Merch