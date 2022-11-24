Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Pokemon List: All new evolutions and Gen 9 Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here, introducing us to the region of Paldea and a new Pokedex packed with 400 Pokemon for you to find and catch, if you’re up to the challenge. With that said, over 100 of those Pokemon are brand-new to Gen 9, or take on all-new evolutions of classic Pokemon.

Two industry experts discuss Paldea's starters.

With that in mind, it’s hard to know what to battle or even catch when you aren’t entirely sure what you’re looking for, or which older Pokemon can evolve in new ways. So, we’ve stepped in to introduce you to Gen 9 of Pokemon. Credit for some of the late-game data goes to the excellent Pokemon Database, Serebii.

Without further ado, here are all of Gen 9’s new Pokemon and evolutions in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Pokemon

First and foremost, we should talk about the Paldean starters, and their evolutions.

Fuecoco → Crocalor → Skeledirge

Quaxly → Quaxwell → Quaquaval

Sprigatito → Floragato → Meowscarada

Now, let’s talk about the brand-new Pokemon introduced in Gen 9. If you’re specifically looking into older Pokemon with new evolutions, you’ll find that information below this list.

Bramblin → Brambleghost

Bombardier

Charcadet → Ceruledge or Armarouge

Armarouge > Ceruledge. Capsakid → Scovillain

Cyclizar

Chi-Yu

Chien-Pao

Cetoddle → Cetitan

Here's Cetitan! Dondozo

Finizen → Palafin

Flittle → Espathra (Level 35)

Frigibax → Arctibax (Level 35) → Baxcalibur (Level 54)

Flamigo

Fidough → Dachsbun (Level 26)

Greavard → Houndstone (Level 30, at night)

Houndstone likes sleeping in graveyards. Glimmet → Glimmora (Level 35)

Gimmighoul → Gholdengo

Klawf

Lechonk → Oinkaloigne (Level 18)

Maschiff → Mabosstiff (Level 30)

Nacli → Naclstack (Level 24) → Garganacl (Level 38)

Nymble → Lokix (Level 24)

Orthworm

Pawmi → Pawmo (Level 18) → Pawmot

Rellor → Rabsca

Smoliv → Dolliv (Level 25) → Arboliva (Level 35)

Smoliv is... well... a small olive. Squawkabilly

Shroodle → Grafaiai (Level 28)

Tinatink → Tinkatuff (Level 24) → Tinkaton (Level 38)

Toedscool → Toedscruel

Tarountula → Spidops (Level 15)

Tandemaus → Maushold (Level 25)

Tatsugiri

Ting-Lu

Tadbulb → Bellibolt

Bellibolt has a bellybutton full of lightning. Wiglett → Wugtrio (Level 26)

Wo-Chien

Wattrel → Kilowattrel (Level 25)

Veluza

Varoom → Revavroom (Level 40)

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Evolutions

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, we’ve been privy to some older, classic Pokemon getting all-new evolutions. Some of these are great, while others are incredibly questionable, such as Dudunsparce.

Dunsparce → Dudunsparce

Girafarig → Farigiraf

Mankey → Primeape → Annihilape

Pawniard → Bisharp → Kingambit

Wooper → Clodsire

How they managed to make Wooper's new evolution just as cute as he is, I don't know.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet New Paradox Pokemon

Paradox Pokemon are variations on fan-favourite Pokemon that can be found after Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s endgame, in the Great Crater of Paldea.

Each version of the game has its own exclusive Paradox Pokemon, too.

Pokemon Scarlet Paradox Pokemon

Here are the all-new Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Scarlet.

Brute Bonnet (Grass/Dark-type Amoonguss)

Flutter Mane (Ghost/Fairy-type Misdreavus)

Great Tusk (Ground/Fighting-type Donphan)

Koraidon

Roaring Moon (Dragon/Dark-type Mega Salamence)

Sandy Shocks (Electric/Ground-type Magneton)

Scream Tail (Fairy/Psychic-type Jigglypuff)

Slither Wing (Bug/Fighting-type Volcarona)

Pokemon Violet Paradox Pokemon

Here are the all-new Paradox Pokemon exclusive to Pokemon Violet.

Iron Bundle (Ice/Water-type Delibird)

Iron Jugulis (Dark/Flying-type Hydreigon)

Iron Treads (Ground/Steel-type Donphan)

Iron Hands (Fighting/Electric-type Hariyama)

Miraidon

Iron Moth (Fire/Posion-type Volcarona)

Iron Thorns (Rock/Electric-type Tyranitar)

Iron Valiant (Fairy/Fighting-type Gallade, or Gardevoir)

There you have it. Those are all the new Pokemon to look out for in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and we’ll be sure to add more information to this page as we gradually figure out where to find and how to evolve each monster.

In the meantime, be sure to stock up on Evolution Stones, and check out how to breed your Pokemon if you’re trying for all the Eeveelutions and different forms of Pokemon!