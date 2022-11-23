Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Move Relearner: How to relearn moves

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is here, boasting nearly 400 Pokemon for you to find, battle, and catch. With that many Pokemon to encounter, and over 100 completely new Pokemon to find for the first time ever, it can be easy capture a Pokemon that you may use, but doesn’t have the moves you want.

Sprigatito is the best starter, and nobody can tell me I'm wrong.

Even then, it’s easy enough to accidentally skip past a Pokemon learning a new move, and we all probably know the feeling of regret when it happens. Fortunately, however, Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has made having Pokemon with the perfect moves easier than ever. Not only can we craft TMs now, but we can easily have Pokemon relearn moves without needing to go anywhere, too.

With that in mind, here’s how to relearn moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to relearn moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there’s no need to hunt down a Move Relearner and bribe them to teach your Pokemon some moves. Instead, you can go about changing the moves of your Pokemon from a Pokemon's summary page, and it makes life in Paldea so much easier.

Open up your menu using ‘X’, and head to the summary page of the Pokemon whose moves you want to change. Head to the second tab, where your ‘mons moves and stats are shown.

From here, simply press ‘A’ to take a look at all of that Pokemon’s moves, and select whichever you wish to relearn.

It’s as simple as that, and means you can even change your Pokemon's moves in between battles if you so wish.

I wasn’t lying when I said relearning moves in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is easier than you first think. It’s easily missed! Speaking of, have you caught an Eevee or a Bellibolt yet?