Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breeding Explained: How to breed Pokemon

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet breed says "out with the old and in with the new", shaking up the old formula with some new mechanics. Daycare and nurseries are a thing of the past, and now, breeding Pokemon is done in an all-new way.

You might have noticed the emphasis on sandwiches and picnics in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and you’ll find that this is how we’re going to breeding our Pokemon this time around, too. Not only do we get to breed Pokemon and cook up a tasty treat, but you’ll get a little EXP for each picnic you host, too.

Without further ado, here’s how to breed Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

How to breed Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Breeding is somehow easier than it already was, and can be done pretty much anywhere you want, anytime you like.

All you need to do is find some flat ground in Paldea and set up a Picnic. If you haven't yet done this, simply open your menu using 'X', and select 'Picnic'.

To then breed a chosen Pokemon, you’ll need both a male and female Pokemon of that species, or one Pokemon and a Ditto.

With your Picnic set up, let your Pokemon roam free. Be sure to put the rest of your Pokemon in boxes, and even take the time to grab a sandwich that increases your Egg Power for heightened chances at breeding.

After setting up and sharing a snack with your Pokemon, all you need to then do is wait for the magic to happen. You can spend this time improving your friendship with your Pokemon by playing with them, giving them a wash, or run in circles for ages like I did.

Check the picnic basket regularly, and sooner or later, you should receive a Pokemon Egg!

How to hatch a Pokemon Egg in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

With a Pokemon Egg finally in your possession, you can go about hatching it as you usually would. This involves taking as many steps as possible as required to hatch the egg!

So, prepare to do more running in circles, or explore the rest of Paldea at your leisure, battling Pokemon and finding items like evolution stones while waiting for it to hatch.

That's it for breeding your Pokemon in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.