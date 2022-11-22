Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge or Ceruledge

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here with a whole host of brand-new Pokemon for you to swoon over or unfairly hate (looking at you, Tadbulb). One of the many Pokemon you’ll no doubt come across is the Fire and Ghost-type, Charcadet, who has also been introduced as a part of Gen 9.

Charcadet isn’t too tricky to go about finding or evolving, but its evolution does vary depending on what version of the game you have. Scarlet owners can evolve Charcadet into Armarouge, while Violet owners will be able to evolve the fire-child ‘mon into Ceruledge.

Without further ado, then, here’s where to find Charcadet and how to evolve them into Armarouge or Ceruledge in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Charcadet locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Rather handily, whenever you have caught a species of Pokemon, you can use your Pokédex to see the habitat of that Pokemon and locate it again. Simply open your Pokédex, select the Pokemon you’re looking for, and press ‘+’ to view its habitat.

If you’re still yet to find a Charcadet, you can check out where it resides on the map embedded below.

It’s also worth noting that Charcadet is a rare spawn, with a 1% encounter rate. That said, eating a sandwich with an increased rate of fire-type encounters may improve your chances!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Auspicious Armour location: How to evolve Charcadet into Armarouge

To evolve Charcadet into Armarouge in Pokemon Scarlet, you need the Auspicious Armour item.

If, like me, you opted for Pokemon Scarlet, you’ll need to give your Charcadet a specific item for it to evolve.

To get the Auspicious Armour, you’ll need to battle with multiple Bronzor and collect 10 Bronzor Fragments. You can use auto-battling to do this quickly, and can find multiple Bronzor’s roaming around any ruins. I recommend heading off to Asado Desert’s ruins!

Once you’ve got all 10 Bronzor Fragments, you’ll need to make your way to the town of Zapapico, shown on the below map.

In this town, make your way to the small water fountain that has an elderly man in a pink shirt stood in front of it. Chat with him, and he’ll offer you the Auspicious Armour item in exchange for your Bronzor Fragments.

With the trade completed, simply give the Auspicious Armour item to your Charcadet, and they’ll evolve into Armarouge at long last.

How to evolve Charcadet into Ceruledge in Pokemon Violet

For owners of Pokemon Violet, evolving your Charcadet follows the same process as Scarlet players, except you’re in need of a different resource.

Rather than battle Bronzor’s and collect their fragments, you’ll need 10 Sinistea Chips instead. The Sinistea ‘mon can be found in abundance in South Province Area Six, which is by the town of Alfornada, where the Fairy-type gym resides.

After battling, or auto-battling, with ten of these, make your way to the town of Zapapico (shown on the above map). Then, head over to the small water fountain with the elderly man in front of it. Speak with him to trade your Sinistea Chips for some Auspicious Armour.

Once that’s completed, give your Auspicious Armour to Charcadet to evolve them into Ceruledge!

That’s it for catching and evolving Charcadet. While you’re crafting the perfect team of Pokemon in Scarlet and Violet, be sure to grab yourself an Eevee, or Pawmo!