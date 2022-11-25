Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwich Recipes: How to boost stats and encounter rates using sandwiches

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are here, and with it comes a new mechanic. No, I’m not talking about changing the types of your Pokemon, but delicious sandwiches. That’s right, the people of Paldea and it’s various Pokemon love sandwiches, and no picnic experience is complete without having made one.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwiches are great, not just because Pokemon love them, but because they can give you and your party a range of useful boosts and buffs. While you can buy premade sandwiches from stores all over Paldea, it can be more rewarding (and usually easier) to throw together your own sandwich recipes.

So you're not mulling over the myriad possibilities for too long, here’s everything you need to know about sandwiches, and some of the best sandwich recipes to make in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sandwiches Explained

Sandwiches are a mechanic in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet that I feel I’ve not seen enough people talking about. Sure, they’re a tasty treat that’ll make your Pokemon happy, but they’re also incredibly useful for finding specific Pokemon and other buffs.

Don't forget about all the other food stores across Paldea, especially in Medali.

Every sandwich recipe, whether bought from a Paldean shop or made from scratch, can have three meal powers. Each power has its own perk, and they’re as follows:

Encounter Power increases your chances of encountering a type of wild Pokemon.

increases your chances of encountering a type of wild Pokemon. Catching Power increases your chances of catching a type of wild Pokemon.

increases your chances of catching a type of wild Pokemon. Exp. Point Power will have you earn extra Exp. when battling a type of wild Pokemon.

will have you earn extra Exp. when battling a type of wild Pokemon. Egg Power increases your chances of finding eggs in the Picnic basket when breeding Pokemon.

increases your chances of finding eggs in the Picnic basket when breeding Pokemon. Teensy Power increases your chances of encountering a type of tiny Pokemon.

increases your chances of encountering a type of tiny Pokemon. Humungo Power increases your chances of encountering a type of large Pokemon.

increases your chances of encountering a type of large Pokemon. Item Drop Power will see you earning more items when battling a type of wild Pokemon.

will see you earning more items when battling a type of wild Pokemon. Raid Power will see you earning more items when completing Tera Raids against a type of wild Pokemon.

will see you earning more items when completing Tera Raids against a type of wild Pokemon. Title Power increases your chances of coming across a type of Pokemon with a title.

increases your chances of coming across a type of Pokemon with a title. Sparkling Power increases your chances of encountering a type of shiny Pokemon.

Essentially, the ingredients you find or purchase across Paldea will each be associated with a Meal Power. For example, the illusive Herba Mystica ingredient is what will provide Sparkling Power to sandwiches.

How to get new Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

While you can go about guessing sandwich recipes and throw together all kinds of monstrosities, you’ll be able to earn new recipes throughout Pokemon Scarlet and Violet with ease. To do so, you’ll want to go about completing the following interactions:

Speak with your Pokemon mom in Cabo Poco, and speak with her again when in possession of different Herba Mystica. Speak with the recipe man in the Sandwich Shop, and speak with him again when in possession of different Herba Mystica. Speak with the Sushi Chef in Treasure Eatery

You’ll be able to unlock new recipes from your Pokemon mom and the man at the Sandwich Shop when in possession of different types of Herba Mystica. You’ll be able to earn this item from Tera Raids after the endgame, if you’re wondering why you can’t chef up a sandwich using the ingredient just yet!

Best Sandwich Recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The best sandwich recipes in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are subjective, as your preferred ingredients and Meal Powers will depend on what goals you have set for yourself in the game. That could be catching ‘em all, taking on Tera Raids, or hunting for shiny Pokemon. It’ll also depend on what Pokemon type you have in mind for each goal, too.

However, when you aren’t buying sandwiches from shops in Paldea or just following a recipe that you have access to, you can go wild with your own ingredients and make all-new recipes that you haven’t learnt yet. The possibilities are endless, but we’ve put a few suggestions of great sandwich recipes to get started with!

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sparkling Power Sandwiches

Herba Mystica is the sole ingredient using for Sparkling Power and hunting shiny Pokemon. The type of herb and what ingredients you mix it with will determining the Pokemon type you have increased rates for, but this is the pivotal ingredient for hunting down shinies.

One player has even put together a list on GBAtemp, featuring various easy sandwich recipes for hunting down shiny Pokemon, too.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Egg Power Sandwiches

Perhaps one of the first recipes you’ll learn is the Jam Sandwich, which is a Jam and Strawberry sandwich that gives you Egg Power.

That said, you can actually make a Great Marmalade Sandwich using cheese, marmalade, and bitter, which will give you slightly higher Egg Power. It’ll also give you Rock-type Raid Power, and Posion-type Item Drop Power.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Encounter Power Sandwiches

If you’re hoping to encounter new Pokemon, your ingredients are going to rely on what type of Pokemon you’d like to find. We’ve noted one relatively easy sandwich recipe for each Pokemon type to help your chances of encountering different Pokemon.

Zesty Sandwich (Water-type) - Herbed Sausage, Jalapeno, Onion, Chili Sauce

- Herbed Sausage, Jalapeno, Onion, Chili Sauce Great Klawf Claw Sandwich (Grass-type) - Saly, Klawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce, Olive Oil, Wasabi

- Saly, Klawf Stick, Tomato, Lettuce, Olive Oil, Wasabi Great Pickle Sandwich (Fire-type) - Olive Oil, Pickle, Watercress

- Olive Oil, Pickle, Watercress Ultra Potato Salad (Bug-type) - Potato Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Mayonnaise

- Potato Salad, Cucumber, Avocado, Red Onion, Red Bell Pepper, Mayonnaise Great BLT Sandwich (Rock-type) - Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Basil

- Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Basil Great Herbed Sandwich (Ground-type) - Herbed Sausage, Ketchup, Mustard

- Herbed Sausage, Ketchup, Mustard Great Noodle Sandwich (Poison-type) - Noodles, Olive Oil, Lettuce, Ketchup

- Noodles, Olive Oil, Lettuce, Ketchup Smoky Sandwich (Psychic-type) - Pepper, Salt, Vinegar, Watercress, Smoked Fillet

- Pepper, Salt, Vinegar, Watercress, Smoked Fillet Ultra Ham Sandwich (Fairy-type) - Ham, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Jalapeno, Prosciutto

- Ham, Pickle, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Jalapeno, Prosciutto Great Avocado Sandwich (Dragon-type) - Avocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, Salt

- Avocado, Smoked Fillet, Tomato, Salt Ultra Sushi Sandwich (Ice-type) - Salt, Vinegar, Watercress, Wasabi, Klawf Stick x2, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2

- Salt, Vinegar, Watercress, Wasabi, Klawf Stick x2, Rice, Smoked Fillet x2 Ultra Avocado Sandwich (Dark-type) - Avocado, Tomato, Salt, Smoked Fillet, Lettuce

- Avocado, Tomato, Salt, Smoked Fillet, Lettuce Great Egg Sandwich (Flying-type) - Egg, Mayonnaise, Salt, Cucumber, Red Onion

- Egg, Mayonnaise, Salt, Cucumber, Red Onion Potato Salad Sandwich (Steel-type) - Potato Salad, Mayonnaise, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber

- Potato Salad, Mayonnaise, Red Bell Pepper, Cucumber Ham Sandwich (Normal-type) - Ham, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Pickle

- Ham, Mayonnaise, Mustard, Pickle Ultra Refreshing Sandwich (Fighting-type) - Salt, Marmalade, Pickle, Tomato, Avocado, Kiwi

- Salt, Marmalade, Pickle, Tomato, Avocado, Kiwi Great Hefty Sandwich (Ghost-type) - Salt, Peanut Butter, Herbed Sausage, Potato Tortilla, Potato Salad, Fried Fillet, Bacon

While there are more recipes focused on things like Tera Raids and Humungo Power, these are a few that'll have you completing the Pokedex and finding shiny 'mons. Once you gradually get used to each ingredient and what power they possess, making unique recipes of your own is easier than ever.

That said, if you are looking to encounter Teensy ‘mons, or increase your Catching Power and so forth, Serebii has compiled a list of every known recipe in the game so far for you to peruse!

That’s all for Sandwich Recipes and how the sandwich mechanic works in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, to get the most out of your picnics, be sure to check out how to breed your Pokemon and how to increase your friendship levels with them quickly.