Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Metal Coat Location: How to evolve Scyther into Scizor

In Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, there is a hefty Paldean Pokedex to fill out, with plenty of new Gen 9 Pokemon, fresh evolutions, and old classics. One of such is undoubtedly Bug and Flying-type Scyther, who has the ability to evolve into Bug and Steel-type Scizor.

Here's our take on Paldea's starters.

There’s no denying that Steel is one of Pokemon’s strongest types, with it having the highest physical defense among all other types. So, when Scyther is evolved into Scizor, he’s quite the unit for any team.

Without further ado, here’s where to find the Metal Coat item, and how to evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Where to find Metal Coat in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

The Metal Coat item is a particularly illusive one in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, but it isn’t too difficult to get your hands on by any means.

All you need to do is make your way to the city of Levincia. Head to the Delibird Presents here, and under ‘Battle Items’, you’ll be able to purchase as many Metal Coat items as you want for $3,000 Pokedollars.

The item is said to only be available at this specific shop after having taken on the Gym Leaders.

Having done all six of them, I can’t say when exactly it becomes available, but considering I’ve had a hold of my Metal Coat for a while now, it’s likely safe to assume that this becomes available after beating Levincia’s Gym. If you find that it’s available sooner or later than that, do let us know!

Where to find Scyther in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Being a rather large Pokemon, finding a Scyther in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet isn’t too tricky. The ‘mon has a 60% encounter rate, and can be found near Casseroya Lake primarily.

The map embedded below details Scyther’s habitat, so you know exactly where to find one.

How to evolve Scyther into Scizor in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Scyther is evolved into Scizor in the same way that it is evolved in previous Pokemon instalments. You’ll need both the Metal Coat item, and a friend to trade with.

All you need to do is have Scyther hold the Metal Coat item, and then trade it with a friend. The ‘mon will evolve into Bug and Steel-type, Scizor, upon evolution. This does mean that, unfortunately, your friend will be privy to all the excitement of watching it evolve.

That’s all for when it comes to finding a Metal Coat and evolving your Scyther! For more on Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, check out how to evolve your Charcadet, and where to find Slaking.