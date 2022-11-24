If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Slakoth Location: How to evolve Slakoth into Slaking

The laziest, coolest normal type pokemon.
Connor Makar avatar
Guide by Connor Makar Staff Writer
Published on
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet is packed full of pokemon both new and old, giving players a vast list of lovable creatures to track down and catch.

A familiar face for some of the older trainers out there is Slakoth. With a 50% encounter rate, it’s one won’t have to fight too hard to find. Its final evolution, Slaking, has a measly 1% encounter rate. So it’s likely you’ll have to grind out some levels.

In this guide, we go through how to evolve Slakoth into Slaking, or where to simply find Slakoth in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet.

Slakoth locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Slakoth can be found in a relatively large slice of the map, however you may not have actually seen one despite spending time in its area. The reason why is because it’s hanging around in trees! You’ll need to dash into the tree with your poke-bike to knock them down first, then take them on.

The Slakoth habitat can be found by referring to the map below:

Slakoth Habitat map in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
As you can see, there's a massive area where Skakoths can be found.

Slaking locations in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

If you’d rather skip all the tree bashing and levelling to get a Slaking, you can actually find them out in the open world, albeit with a very small encounter rate. To find it, make your way over to Area 2, near the North Province poke-stop, and keep to the brown ground. Keep off the green, stick to the areas around the central small lake.

Slaking Habitat map in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Slaking's are rare, but you can catch them out in the world.

How to evolve Slakoth into Slaking in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

So, if you’ve gotten your hands on a Slakoth but don’t reckon hunting down a Slaking, you’ll need to start levelling it up. No evolution stones or trades required! Here are the level requirements for each evolution below:

  • Slakoth to Vigoroth — Level 18
  • Vigoroth to Slaking — Level 36

That's it for evolving Slakoth into Slaking.

